Butler vs. St. John’s Prediction: Will Red Storm Cover 12.5-Point Spread?

The Butler vs. St. John’s Big East Tournament Quarterfinal matchup will be aired on Peacock at 12:00 p.m. ET. With the Red Storm laying 12.5 and the total sitting at 145.5 points. What’s the best bet in this tournament matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Butler Bulldogs (+12.5) at St. John’s Red Storm (-12.5); o/u 145.5

12:00 p.m. ET, Thursday, March 13, 2025

Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

TV: Peacock

Team Overviews:

Butler Bulldogs (14-18, 6-14 Big East): The Bulldogs enter this Big East Tournament quarterfinal with renewed confidence after a 75-69 victory over Providence. Players like Landon Moore and Pierre Brooks II emphasize that “anything can happen.” They recall close games against St. John’s earlier in the season.

St. John’s Red Storm (27-4, 18-2 Big East): St. John’s has had a stellar season, securing the Big East regular-season title for the first time since 1992. They are ranked sixth nationally and have lost only once since New Year’s Eve. RJ Luis Jr. was named Big East Player of the Year. Rick Pitino earned Coach of the Year honors.

Key Matchups:

Butler’s Offense vs. St. John’s Defense: Butler will need to find ways to penetrate St. John’s robust defense. This defense has been effective in limiting opponents’ scoring opportunities.

St. John’s Transition Game: The Red Storm excels in fast-break situations. Butler must focus on quick defensive transitions to prevent easy baskets.

Battle of the Boards: Rebounding will be crucial. St. John’s has shown strength in this area, and Butler will need to match their intensity to secure second-chance points.

Butler vs. St. John’s CBB Prediction:

While Butler’s recent victory provides momentum, St. John’s consistent performance throughout the season, coupled with their depth and experience, positions them as the favorites. Their ability to control the game’s tempo and capitalize on defensive strengths should lead them to a comfortable win.

I’m laying the 12.5 points at Bovada.lv.

Butler vs. St. John’s Hoops Prediction: ST. JOHN’S RED STORM -12.5