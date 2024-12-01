Buffalo vs. Penn State Prediction: Can Nittany Lions crush Bulls?

Unranked Buffalo heads to State College to face unranked Penn State on Sunday. The game is at 2:00 PM ET on the Big Ten Network. Can Penn State cover the 28.5-point spread as home favorites? Keep reading for our Buffalo vs. Penn State prediction.

The Buffalo Bulls are 4-3 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 4-2 ATS this season.

The Penn State Nittany Lions are 6-1 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 4-3 ATS this season.

Buffalo vs. Penn State Matchup & Betting Odds

681 Buffalo Bulls (+28.5) vs. 682 Penn State Nittany Lions (-28.5); o/u 161.5

2:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, December 1, 2024

Bryce Jordan Center, University Park, PA

TV: Big Ten Network

Buffalo vs. Penn State Public Betting Information

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 83% of public bettors are currently backing Buffalo when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Buffalo Bulls Game Notes

Bulls guard Ryan Sabol played well in his team’s 82-81 win over North Carolina A&T on Monday. In that contest, the 6’3” sophomore recorded 22 points, 3 rebounds, and 2 assists. He shot 7 of 13 from the field and 3 of 6 from long range in the victory.

Buffalo guard Tyson Dunn stuffed the stat sheet in his team’s game on Monday. The senior from Newmarket, Ontario logged 12 points, 9 rebounds, 6 assists, 2 made three-pointers, a steal, and a blocked shot. Dunn is second on the team in scoring with 13.3 points per game this year.

Penn State Nittany Lions Game Notes

Nittany Lions guard Ace Baldwin Jr. posted a double-double in his team’s 75-67 loss to Clemson on Tuesday. The VCU transfer rang up 20 points, 11 assists, 3 rebounds, 2 made three-pointers, and 2 steals. He shot 6 of 14 from the floor and 6 of 7 from the foul line in the loss.

Penn State guard Nick Kern Jr. provided a spark off the bench in his team’s game against Clemson on Tuesday. The 6’6” senior from St. Louis registered 11 points, 6 rebounds, 2 assists, and a steal in 29 minutes of game action. Kern is fourth on the team in scoring with 11.7 points per game this season.

Buffalo vs. Penn State CBB Betting Trends

Buffalo is 11-5 ATS as the road team since the start of last season.

The Bulls are 6-2 ATS with the rest advantage since the beginning of last season.

Penn State is 7-11 ATS in non-conference games since the start of last season.

Penn State is 6-7 ATS when playing on 4+ days of rest since the beginning of last season.

Buffalo vs. Penn State CBB Prediction:

This line seems high. Buffalo is a 28.5-point underdog heading into this contest. Penn State does have three wins this year by 29 points or more, but those all came against small schools in the first week of the season. Since that 3-game stretch, Penn State has gone 3-1 straight up and 2-2 against the spread. The Nittany Lions lost their last game, a neutral-site clash with Clemson, 75-67 in Daytona Beach, FL on Tuesday. Buffalo last played at home on Monday, so Penn State will be at a slight rest and travel disadvantage heading into this contest. That’s not exactly ideal when the line is north of 28 points.

Buffalo has only played one other power conference team this season. The Bulls lost to Notre Dame 86-77 in South Bend on November 11th. Buffalo actually led at halftime of that game before going on to lose. The Bulls will likely have to make at least 10 three-pointers to keep this game close, but I think that’s quite achievable for them as they average 7.7 made triples per game. It might not be pretty, but I’m taking Buffalo and the points on the road in this one.

Buffalo vs. Penn State CBB Prediction: BUFFALO BULLS +28.5