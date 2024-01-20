Baylor vs. Texas NCAAB Betting Odds & Prediction

The Texas Longhorns will host the Baylor Bears from the Moody Center at 12:00 ET on Saturday. The Longhorns are listed as 1.5-point favorites, while the total is sitting at 146.5 points, what is the smart play from Austin? Keep reading for our Baylor vs. Texas prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

615 Baylor Bears (+1.5) at 616 Texas Longhorns (-1.5); o/u 146.5

12:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, January 20, 2024

Moody Center, Austin, TX

Baylor vs. Texas Public Betting Information

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 51% of public bettors are currently backing Texas when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Baylor Bears Notes

Baylor dropped to 14-3 after suffering an overtime loss to Kansas State on Tuesday night. Not much right offensively for the Bears, going 5/28 from deep as a team in defeat. Langston Love was the lone bright spot off the bench, scoring 15 points.

Texas Longhorns Notes

Texas lost their second consecutive game on January 17th, losing to UCF 77-71. Ithiel Horton scored 20 points on 8/14 from the field. The Longhorns will look to turn it around on Saturday as they host the Bears.

Baylor vs. Texas CBB Betting Trends

Baylor is 1-4 ATS in its last 5 road games.

Texas is 3-7 ATS in its last 10 home games.

The total has gone under in 7 of the last 10 games for the Bears.

Baylor vs. Texas CBB Prediction:

Both teams look to bounce back after suffering losses last time out.

Give me the Longhorns. I don’t see this Texas team losing three straight and especially two in a row at home. Baylor has struggled shooting on the road this year and with a desperate Texas team, I think they grab a big home win to get back on track.

Baylor vs. Texas College Hoops Prediction: Texas -1.5