Auburn vs. Texas A&M Prediction: Will Aggies hang with No. 1 Tigers?

A battle of top-25 conference foes clash in College Station, TX on Tuesday night when No. 22 Texas A&M hosts No. 1 Auburn. With the Aggies catch five as a home dog and the total sitting at 151, what’s the best bet on the board for tonight’s Auburn vs. Texas A&M SEC clash?

Auburn Tigers (-5) at Texas A&M Aggies (+5); o/u 151

9:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday, March 4, 2025

Reed Arena, College Station, TX

TV: ESPN

Auburn vs. Texas A&M Public Betting: Bettors Love Tigers

70% of public bettors are currently backing Auburn when it comes to the spread.

Auburn Tigers Overview:

The No. 1 ranked Auburn Tigers enter this matchup with a stellar 27-2 overall record, including a 15-1 mark in Southeastern Conference (SEC) play. They are currently on a six-game winning streak and have been dominant both offensively and defensively. The Tigers average 85.4 points per game, outscoring opponents by an average of 16.6 points.

Key Player:

Denver Jones (Guard): Jones has been a pivotal contributor for Auburn this season. However, he suffered an ankle injury in the recent victory over Kentucky and is listed as questionable for this game. Coach Bruce Pearl described the injury as a soft-tissue issue, indicating that while it might sideline Jones temporarily, it isn’t expected to be a long-term concern.

Texas A&M Aggies Overview:

The No. 22 Texas A&M Aggies hold a 20-9 overall record with a 9-7 tally in SEC play. They are currently facing a four-game losing streak and aim to rebound in this high-stakes conference matchup.

Team Strengths:

Rebounding: The Aggies lead the nation in offensive rebounding, averaging 15.86 offensive boards per game.

Injury Report:

As of the latest updates, neither team has significant injuries reported beyond the aforementioned status of Auburn’s Denver Jones.

Matchup Notes:

Previous Meeting: In their last encounter, Auburn secured a 75-67 victory over Texas A&M.

Auburn’s Road Performance: The Tigers have been formidable on the road, boasting an 8-1 away record this season.

Texas A&M’s Home Resilience: The Aggies have demonstrated strength at Reed Arena, making this a challenging environment for visiting teams.

Auburn vs. Texas A&M CBB Prediction:

While Auburn enters as the favorite, Texas A&M’s prowess in offensive rebounding and home-court advantage could pose challenges. The potential absence of Denver Jones might impact Auburn’s offensive rhythm. Expect a closely contested game with Auburn having a slight edge, but Texas A&M’s resilience could lead to a tighter margin than the spread suggests.

The Aggies have won seven out of their last 10 games versus the Tigers, covering in seven of those 10 contests as well. I’m taking the Aggies, who are +5 at Bovada.lv.

Auburn vs. Texas A&M Hoops Prediction: TEXAS A&M AGGIES +5