Auburn vs. Kentucky Prediction: Can #1 Tigers win by 5+ points?

Number 1 Auburn heads to Lexington to face #17 Kentucky on Saturday afternoon. The game is at 1:00 PM ET on ABC and ESPN+. Can Kentucky cover the 4.5-point spread as home underdogs? Keep reading for our Auburn vs. Kentucky prediction.

The Auburn Tigers are 26-2 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 16-11-1 ATS this season.

The Kentucky Wildcats are 19-9 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 14-14 ATS this season.

Auburn vs. Kentucky Matchup & Betting Odds

615 Auburn Tigers (-4.5) at 616 Kentucky Wildcats (+4.5); o/u 166.5

1:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, March 1, 2025

Rupp Arena, Lexington, KY

TV: ABC/ESPN+

Auburn vs. Kentucky Public Betting Information

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 68% of public bettors are currently backing Kentucky when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Auburn Tigers Game Notes

Tigers star forward Johni Broome was spectacular in his team’s 106-76 win over Ole Miss on Wednesday night. The 6’10” senior put up 24 points, 9 rebounds, 4 assists, and 2 blocks in 31 minutes. Broome shot 7 of 12 from the floor and 10 of 12 from the foul line in the victory.

Auburn guard Chad Baker-Mazara also played well in his team’s game on Wednesday. The senior from Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic recorded 22 points, 3 rebounds, an assist, 2 blocks, a steal, and 4 made three-pointers. Baker-Mazara is second on the team in scoring with 12.7 points per game this year.

Kentucky Wildcats Game Notes

Wildcats guard Otega Oweh was incredible in his team’s 83-82 win over Oklahoma on Wednesday night. The junior from Newark, NJ logged 28 points, 6 rebounds, a block, and a steal across 32 minutes. Oweh shot 12 of 21 from the field and 1 of 3 from beyond the arc in the win.

Kentucky forward Brandon Garrison provided a spark off the bench in his team’s game on Wednesday. In 27 minutes, the 6’10” sophomore registered 12 points, 4 rebounds, 3 blocks, 3 steals, and 2 made three-pointers. Garrison is averaging 6.0 points per game while shooting 53.1% from the field this season.

Auburn vs. Kentucky CBB Betting Trends

Auburn is 13-11-1 ATS after a win this season.

The Tigers are 10-6 ATS when playing an opponent on equal rest this season.

Kentucky is 7-11 ATS after a win this season.

Kentucky is 3-5 ATS in their last 8 games against Auburn.

Auburn vs. Kentucky CBB Prediction:

Auburn is a top-2 team in the nation this season. The Tigers have the #1 offense and #12 defense in the country according to the efficiency metrics used by Kenpom.com. Auburn’s average scoring margin of +16.7 minutes per game ranks 4th nationally in 2024-25, and the Tigers are fourth in the land in scoring this season with 85.1 points per game.

There’s also the revenge factor. Kentucky has beaten Auburn by double-digits the last two times these teams have played. The Wildcats triumphed 70-59 in Auburn last season, and Kentucky beat Auburn 86-54 in Lexington the year before that. I think this year is going to be different, and Auburn is going to win by 5 points or more. I’m laying the points with the Tigers on the road in this one.

Auburn vs. Kentucky CBB Prediction: AUBURN TIGERS -4.5