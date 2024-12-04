Close Menu

    Auburn vs. Duke Prediction: Will Tigers pull off small upset?

    Anthony RomeBy
    Auburn vs. Duke

    Will the No. 2 Tigers take down the No. 9 Blue Devils in Wednesday night’s Auburn vs. Duke matchup? Tip-off from Cameron Indoor Stadium is scheduled for 9:15 p.m. ET.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    Auburn Tigers (+2.5) at Duke Blue Devils (-2.5); o/u 146.5

    9:15 p.m. ET, Wednesday, December 4, 2024

    Cameron Indoor Stadium, Durham, NC

    Auburn vs. Duke Public Betting: Bettors Backing Underdog

    Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 59% of public bettors are currently backing Auburn when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    Cardwell has season high in Maui final

    Dylan Cardwell notched 18 points (8-8 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-3 FT), three rebounds, six assists and one steal over 26 minutes during Wednesday’s 90-76 win over Memphis. While Cardwell has started all seven games for Auburn this season, he hasn’t been a major offensive factor, as Johni Broome dominates the scoring down low for the Tigers, who typically move to a smaller lineup after starting the duo alongside each other. In fact, Cardwell has scored three or less points in five of the team’s seven games, but he was excellent Wednesday afternoon, posting a season-best scoring total and finishing second on the squad behind Broome’s 21-point, 16-rebound effort.

    Flagg amasses 13 points in loss to KU

    Cooper Flagg amassed 13 points (5-9 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-4 FT), five rebounds, three assists and one steal in 38 minutes during Tuesday’s 75-72 loss to Kansas. The Blue Devils came up short Tuesday and suffered a tight loss in this marquee matchup against the Jayhawks. Flagg, however, continues to be an elite performer in fantasy. He’s averaging 17.0 points, 8.2 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.7 steals per contest in his first six games at the college level.

    Auburn is 5-1 SU in its last 6 games on the road

    The total has gone OVER in 5 of Auburn’s last 6 games on the road

    Duke is 4-1 SU in its last 5 games at home

    The total has gone UNDER in 12 of Duke’s last 16 games at home

    Auburn vs. Duke CBB Prediction:

    Take Auburn. The metrics surrounding this game are even. Duke owns the highest BPI ranking at ESPN.com at 22.1, but Auburn is 21.2. The Tigers have the higher offensive efficiency number at 12.4, but the Blue Devils are listed right behind Auburn at 11.8. Duke has the higher defensive efficiency ranking at 10.3, but Auburn owns a respectable 8.7 rating. Again the matchup metrics-wise is essentially even.

    The difference for me? Auburn has covered in every game this season except one (an 83-81 win over Iowa State as a 3.5-point favorite). Otherwise, the Tigers have been ATS machines. The lone time they were an underdog, they beat Houston 74-69 on a neutral floor back in early November. They’re battle tested and they won’t punt their opportunity to knock off one of the biggest blue bloods in college hoops.

    Auburn vs. Duke College Hoops Prediction: Auburn Tigers +2.5

