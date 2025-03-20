Arkansas vs. Kansas Prediction: Will Razorbacks pull off upset?

The Arkansas Razorbacks (20-13) will face the Kansas Jayhawks (21-12) in the first round of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament on Thursday, March 20, 2025, at 7:10 p.m. ET (4:10 p.m. PT) at Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island. What’s the best bet in tonight’s Arkansas vs. Kansas matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Arkansas Razorbacks (+5) vs. Kansas Jayhawks (-5); o/u 145.5

7:10 p.m. ET, Thursday, March 20, 2025

Amica Mutual Pavilion, Providence, RI

TV: CBS

Arkansas vs. Kansas Public Betting: Bettors Love Razorbacks

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 68% of public bettors are currently backing Arkansas when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Kansas Jayhawks

Kansas enters the tournament as the No. 7 seed in the West Region. The Jayhawks have faced a challenging season but secured their spot in the tournament with a 21-12 record. They are led by senior forward Hunter Dickinson, who has been pivotal in their recent performances, contributing 19 points, 12 rebounds, and 3 assists in their last game.

Arkansas Razorbacks

Arkansas, the No. 10 seed, brings a 20-13 record into the tournament. The Razorbacks are known for their aggressive playstyle and have previously made deep runs in the NCAA Tournament, including a victory over Kansas in their last meeting during the 2023 second round.

Matchup Overview

This matchup is anticipated to be a thrilling contest, with Kansas entering as the higher seed but facing a formidable Arkansas team known for its resilience and tournament experience. The game is expected to be closely contested, with both teams having the potential to advance further in the tournament.​

Key Factors

Hunter Dickinson’s Performance: Kansas will rely heavily on Dickinson’s leadership and scoring ability to overcome Arkansas’s defensive strategies.

Arkansas’s Defensive Strategy: The Razorbacks will aim to disrupt Kansas’s offensive flow, leveraging their experience from previous tournament matchups.​

Coaching Experience: Both teams are led by seasoned coaches, with Arkansas’s John Calipari bringing a wealth of NCAA Tournament experience, having previously coached Kentucky to multiple championships.

Arkansas vs. Kansas CBB Prediction:

Call me Joe Public on this one, but I’m taking the points with the Razorbacks at Bovada.lv. This is way too many points to lay with a KU team that is just 5-5 straight up over its last 10 games. Over that same span, the Jayhawks failed to cover in six games. As for the Razorbacks, they’re 6-4 straight up and 6-3-1 against the number entering play tonight. They’re battle tested having played in the ultra-competitive SEC.

Arkansas vs. Kansas Hoops Prediction: ARKANSAS RAZORBACKS +5