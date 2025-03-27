Arizona vs. Duke Prediction: Will Blue Devils remain a wagon?

​The Sweet 16 matchup between the No. 4 seed Arizona Wildcats and the No. 1 seed Duke Blue Devils is set for March 27, 2025, at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, with tipoff scheduled for 9:39 p.m. ET. What’s the best bet in tonight’s Arizona vs. Duke matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Arizona Wildcats (+9.5) at Duke Blue Devils (-9.5); o/u 153.5

9:39 p.m. ET, Thursday, March 27, 2025

Prudential Center, Newark, NJ

TV: CBS

Arizona vs. Duke Public Betting: Bettors Leaning with Blue Devils

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 51% of public bettors are currently backing Duke when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Season Overview and Recent Performance

Duke enters the game with an impressive 33-3 record, riding a 13-game winning streak. Their offense has been prolific, leading all high-major schools in effective field goal percentage (57.9%) and maintaining a low turnover rate (13.6%).

Arizona holds a 29-7 record and is coming off a hard-fought 87-83 victory over Oregon. The Wildcats’ offense is characterized by quick transitions and robust defense, making them a formidable opponent.

Key Players

Duke: Freshman forward Cooper Flagg has been a standout performer, showcasing versatility with averages of 1.8 blocks and 2 steals per game. He was instrumental in Duke’s earlier victory over Arizona, contributing 24 points.

Arizona: Senior guard Caleb Love brings experience and a history of strong performances against Duke, notably scoring a pivotal 3-pointer in the 2022 Final Four while with North Carolina. This season, Love leads Arizona in scoring and earned First Team All-Big 12 honors.

Head-to-Head History

Arizona holds a 6-4 advantage in the all-time series against Duke, including a 78-73 upset at Cameron Indoor Stadium in 2023. This will be their first NCAA Tournament meeting since 2011, when Arizona defeated Duke 93-77 en route to the Elite Eight.

Arizona vs. Duke CBB Prediction:

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, Duke is favored by 9.5 points, with an over/under set at 154.5 points. Considering Duke’s offensive efficiency and Arizona’s recent performances, the game is expected to be competitive for a half. However, Duke’s depth and high-end talent may provide an edge. I’m not stepping in front of this wagon. I’m laying the wood with Duke.

Arizona vs. Duke Hoops Prediction: DUKE BLUE DEVILS -9.5