Arizona State vs. Arizona Prediction: Will Wildcats win in blowout fashion?

In-state rivals clash in Tuesday night’s Arizona State vs. Arizona matchup at 11:00 p.m. ET. With the Wildcats laying 18 points and the total sitting at 155.5, what’s the best play tonight in Tucson, AZ?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Arizona State Sun Devils (+18) at Arizona Wildcats (-18); o/u 155.5

11:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday, March 4, 2025

McKale Memorial Center, Tucson, AZ

TV: ESPN

Arizona State vs. Arizona Public Betting: Bettors Backing Sun Devils

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 58% of public bettors are currently backing Arizona State when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Recent Performance:

Arizona State has struggled recently, losing four of its last five games. In their previous outing against Utah, the Sun Devils were defeated 99-73, with Joson Sanon leading the team with 28 points.

Arizona has also faced challenges, going 2-3 over its last five games.

Arizona State:

Freshman forward Jayden Quaintance is out due to a knee injury.

Redshirt senior guard Adam Miller is questionable with a hip injury.

Key Players to Watch:

Arizona State:

Joson Sanon (Guard): Coming off a 28-point performance against Utah, Sanon’s offensive contributions are vital for the Sun Devils.

Arizona:

Caleb Love (Guard): A key player for the Wildcats, Love was involved in a heated exchange during the last meeting with Arizona State, resulting in a double technical foul and ejection.

Arizona State vs. Arizona Matchup Notes:

Previous Meeting: On February 1, 2025, Arizona defeated Arizona State 81-72 in Tempe. The game was marked by a late-game altercation leading to ejections.

Rivalry Context: This in-state rivalry is highly anticipated, with Arizona State seeking to avenge its earlier loss.

Arizona State vs. Arizona CBB Prediction:

The Wildcats are laying 18 points at Bovada.lv and I’m going to lay the wood. When these two teams met in Tempe on February 1, the Wildcats won by 9 and covered the 6.5-point spread. It was the fourth time in this series that Arizona covered (the last time ASU covered against the Wildcats was February 25, 2023). The Sun Devils are also just 2-8 straight up and 3-7 against the number over their last 10 games.

Arizona State vs. Arizona Hoops Prediction: ARIZONA WILDCATS -18