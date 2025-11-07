Alabama vs. St. John’s Pick: Can Tide cover as road dogs?

Last Updated on November 7, 2025 5:12 pm by Alex Becker

NEW YORK — Saturday afternoon at Madison Square Garden, the up-tempo No. 15 Alabama Crimson Tide meet the defensive-minded No. 5 St. John’s Red Storm in a nationally televised non-conference clash at 12:00 PM ET on FS1. Check out or Alabama vs. St. John’s prediction below.

The latest Alabama vs. St. John’s odds list Alabama +6.5 (-110) with St. John’s -6.5 (-110), a moneyline of Alabama +240 vs St. John’s -290, and a total of 170.5 (-110 each way). Winning bets start with winning information — and our Alabama vs. St. John’s predictions give you just that!

🎰 CASINO BONUS OFFER

Bet and Get up to $3,750 in Bonus Cash!

21+. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. New users only. Terms & conditions apply.

Claim Offer

How to Watch Alabama vs. St. John’s

Date: Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025

Time: 12:00 PM ET

TV: FS1

Venue: Madison Square Garden (New York, NY)

Alabama vs. St. John’s Odds — November 8

Spread

Alabama +6.5 (-110) / St. John’s -6.5 (-110)

Total (O/U)

170.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Alabama +240 / St. John’s -290

Alabama vs. St. John’s — Matchup Breakdown

Alabama (#15): Nate Oats’ offense is once again built on pace, rim pressure, and a blizzard of threes. The Crimson Tide ranked among the nation’s leaders in transition efficiency last season, and they should be good when playing fast again this year. The Tide’s clearest lever is tempo: if they can stretch this into a 75–80 possession contest, the Alabama vs. St. John’s line leans solidly toward the underdog.

St. John’s (#5): Rick Pitino’s Red Storm counter with length, switching, and defensive pressure designed to flatten ball screens and chase shooters off the arc. St. John’s likes to run as well, but may be better served picking and choosing their spots when it comes to playing with pace. If the Red Storm’s swarming defense generates enough turnovers and can keep Alabama off the offensive glass, the Alabama vs. St. John’s spread could favor the Johnnies at home.

What to Watch For

Possession count: Alabama wants 80 possessions; St. John’s needs 68–70.

Alabama wants 80 possessions; St. John’s needs 68–70. 3-point volume: The Tide often win games via shot profile alone (rim attacks + three-pointers).

The Tide often win games via shot profile alone (rim attacks + three-pointers). Turnover battle: St. John’s on-ball defensive pressure is their path to a win and a cover.

Public Betting Snapshot

Public betting on Alabama vs. St. John’s shows early support leaning toward the favorite — roughly 53% of public tickets and 51% public of money are on St. John’s at the time of publishing. Monitor how tickets and money move as we approach tip. For live percentages and market shifts, check the College Basketball public betting chart. High-tempo games between teams who like to run often draw Over money late, which may influence the Alabama vs. St. John’s odds.

🏀 Ready to Place Your Bet?

Up to $750 in Bonuses For New Players!

21+. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. New users only. Terms & conditions apply.

BET NOW!

Alabama vs. St. John’s Prediction

Alabama’s shot profile and pace give them multiple paths to scoring efficiency, and they’ve got a few numbers on their side. The Crimson Tide are 8-4 ATS as the road team and 6-3 ATS as an underdog since the start of last season. Pick: Alabama +6.5. Lean Over 170.5 if both teams elect to play up-tempo.

Responsible Gaming

For help and resources, visit our Responsible Gaming page or the National Council on Problem Gambling.

Affiliate Disclosure

We may receive affiliate commissions if you sign up through links on our site. Read our full Affiliate Disclosure.