Alabama vs. North Carolina Prediction: Can UNC stop losing streak?

Number 10 Alabama heads to Chapel Hill to face #20 North Carolina on Wednesday night. The game is at 7:15 PM ET on ESPN. Can North Carolina cover the 2-point spread as home favorites? Keep reading for our Alabama vs. North Carolina prediction.

The Alabama Crimson Tide are 6-2 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 3-5 ATS this season.

The North Carolina Tar Heels are 4-3 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 3-4 ATS this season.

Alabama vs. North Carolina Matchup & Betting Odds

697 Alabama Crimson Tide (+2) at 698 North Carolina Tar Heels (-2); o/u 175.5

7:15 p.m. ET, Wednesday, December 4, 2024

Dean E. Smith Center, Chapel Hill, NC

TV: ESPN

Alabama vs. North Carolina Public Betting Information

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 67% of public bettors are currently backing North Carolina when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Alabama Crimson Tide Game Notes

Crimson Tide guard Labaron Philon led the team in points and rebounds during their 83-81 loss to Oregon on Saturday. The 6’4” freshman accumulated 15 points, 7 rebounds, 2 assists, and a steal. He shot 6 of 8 from the field and 2 of 2 from long range in the loss.

Alabama guard Latrell Wrightsell Jr. also played well in his team’s game on Saturday. The Cal State Fullerton transfer put up 10 points, 1 rebound, 1 assist, 1 steal, and 1 block in just 15 minutes of game action. Wrightsell is third on the team in scoring with 11.5 points per game this season.

North Carolina Tar Heels Game Notes

Tar Heels guard Elliot Cadeau continued his breakout season in his team’s 94-91 overtime loss to Michigan State last Wednesday. The sophomore from West Orange, NJ accumulated 17 points, 6 assists, 3 rebounds, and a steal. He shot 5 of 10 from the floor and 2 of 4 from three-point range in the defeat.

North Carolina guard Drake Powell was electric off the bench on Wednesday. In 33 minutes of action, the 6’6” freshman from Pittsboro, NC scored 18 points, grabbed a rebound, doled out an assist, and blocked a shot. He converted 7 of 9 shots from the field and sank 4 of 6 treys in the losing effort.

Alabama vs. North Carolina CBB Betting Trends

Alabama is 2-0-1 ATS in their last 3 games against North Carolina.

The Crimson Tide are 7-5 ATS after a loss since the start of last season.

North Carolina is 3-5 ATS in their last 8 games overall.

North Carolina is 14-17-1 ATS in non-conference games since the start of the 2022 season.

Alabama vs. North Carolina CBB Prediction:

I like Alabama in this matchup. The Crimson Tide beat the Tar Heels outright by a score of 89-87 in March of 2024. Alabama also defeated UNC 103-101 in overtime in November of 2022. There has been considerable roster turnover on both sides since the 2022 matchup. But each team’s leading scorer (Mark Sears of Alabama and RJ Davis of North Carolina) played in those games and will play again on Wednesday. The head coaches (Nate Oats of Alabama and Hubert Davis of UNC) are the same. I think the result will be more of the same on Wednesday. I’m taking the Crimson Tide and the points on the road in this one.

Alabama vs. North Carolina CBB Prediction: ALABAMA CRIMSON TIDE +2