Alabama State vs. Auburn Prediction: Will Tigers hammer Hornets?

The Auburn Tigers (28-5, 16-4 SEC) will face the Alabama State Hornets (20-15, 15-6 SWAC) in the first round of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament on Thursday, March 20, 2025, at 2:50 p.m. EDT at Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Alabama. What’s the best bet in today’s Alabama State vs. Auburn matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Alabama State Hornets (+32) vs. Auburn Tigers (-32); o/u 150

12:15 p.m. ET, Thursday, March 20, 2025

Rupp Arena, Lexington, KY

TV: CBS

Alabama State vs. Auburn Public Betting:

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 63% of public bettors are currently backing Alabama State when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Auburn Tigers

Auburn enters the tournament as the South Region’s No. 1 seed. The Tigers boast a high-scoring offense, averaging 83.8 points per game, and have a +14.2 point differential over the season. Senior forward Johni Broome leads the team with averages of 18.9 points, 10.6 rebounds, 3.1 assists, and 2.3 blocks per game. ​

Alabama State Hornets

Alabama State secured its spot in the tournament by winning the SWAC championship. The Hornets average 73.3 points per game, ranking second in the SWAC, and shoot 40.6% from the field. Senior guard Brandon Battle leads the team with 14.2 points per game.

Matchup Overview

Auburn enters the game as a heavy favorite, with a point spread of -31.5 and a moneyline of -10,000, indicating a 98.9% implied probability of winning. The over/under for the game is set at 150.5 points.

Key Factors

Auburn’s Offensive Firepower: The Tigers’ high-scoring offense poses a significant challenge for Alabama State’s defense.​

Tournament Experience: Auburn’s deep tournament runs in recent years provide them with valuable experience in high-pressure games.​

Alabama State’s Resilience: The Hornets’ SWAC championship demonstrates their capability to overcome adversity and could inspire a strong performance.​

While Auburn is heavily favored, Alabama State’s determination and momentum from their conference championship could lead to an intriguing matchup in Birmingham.

Alabama State vs. Auburn CBB Prediction:

I’m taking Auburn at Bovada.lv. The Tigers haven’t covered a spread in four straight games and is coming off the loss to Tennessee in the SEC Conference Tournament. That said, they’re going to pistol whip this Hornets team, which barely got past St. Francis in the play-in game. This will be a bloodbath.

Alabama State vs. Auburn Hoops Prediction: AUBURN TIGERS -32