Wednesday NBA Best Bets Dec. 3: Can the Hawks topple the Clippers?

The NBA schedule on Wednesday, Dec. 3, features 9 games. Can the Hawks cover a small spread as a home favorite against the floundering Clippers? Can the Bucks cover as home underdogs against a terrific Pistons squad? Continue reading for my NBA Best Bets for Wednesday, December 3, 2025.

NBA Best Bets for Wednesday, December 3, 2025

NBA Best Bets Dec. 3: Pick 1 — Atlanta Hawks -3.5 vs. Los Angeles Clippers (7:30 PM ET)

Los Angeles won’t have Bogdan Bogdanovic, Derrick Jones Jr., or Bradley Beal available for Wednesday’s game. Clippers guard Jordan Miller is questionable.

For Atlanta, Trae Young, Kristaps Porzingis, and Jacob Toppin are all out for Wednesday’s game. Hawks center N’Faly Dante is questionable to play on Wednesday.

I like the Hawks in this matchup. Atlanta is 5-3 ATS after a loss, 6-2 ATS in non-conference games, and 7-6 ATS when playing on 1 day of rest this season. The Clippers are just 5-16 straight up and an NBA-worst 5-16 ATS this season. For those reasons, Atlanta -3.5 is the pick.

NBA Best Bets Dec. 3: Pick 2 — Milwaukee Bucks +3.5 vs. Detroit Pistons (8:00 PM ET)

Detroit won’t have Marcus Sasser or Bobi Klintman available for Wednesday’s game. Pistons guard Duncan Robinson is questionable with an ankle injury.

Milwaukee’s Taurean Prince will miss Wednesday night’s game against Detroit. Bucks guards Gary Harris and Kevin Porter Jr. are both questionable. Giannis Antetokounmpo is probable.

There are a few reasons I like the Bucks here. First, taking Milwaukee is fading the public. At the time of this writing, 83% of public bets are on Detroit +3.5. Second, the Bucks have been great against Detroit of late. Milwaukee is 9-1 straight up in their last 10 games against the Pistons. Third is the fact that the Bucks are getting points at home. Milwaukee is 12-8 ATS as a home underdog since the start of the 2023 season. The pick is Milwaukee +3.5.

