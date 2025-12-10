Wednesday NBA Best Bets: Can OKC win big in the NBA Cup?

Will the Suns keep it close against the amazing Thunder in the quarterfinals of the NBA Cup? Can the Lakers win by 6+ points over a Spurs team that won’t have Victor Wembanyama available on Wednesday night? Which NBA Western Conference teams will advance to the semifinals of the NBA Cup on Saturday night? Read on for our Wednesday NBA Best Bets Dec. 10 column.

NBA Best Bet: Phoenix Suns +14.5 over Oklahoma City Thunder

I like Phoenix here. The Suns should cover the 14.5-point spread vs. the Oklahoma City Thunder because Phoenix plays at a solid pace and — when they’re moving the ball right — their offensive efficiency (1.131 points per possession) gives them a shot at a good scoring night. Defensively, the Suns don’t match OKC’s stinginess, but if they limit turnovers and rebound well, they can keep it closer than many expect. Worth noting: Phoenix is 7-3 ATS in their last 10 games overall, 7-5 ATS as the road team, and 8-7 ATS as an underdog this year. Final score projection: OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER 113, PHOENIX SUNS 102.

NBA Best Bet: Los Angeles Lakers -5.5 over San Antonio Spurs

I like L.A. here. The Lakers should cover the 5.5-point spread vs. the San Antonio Spurs because they play at a slightly faster pace (99.1 possessions/game) compared to San Antonio’s 98.3, giving them more looks at the rim. Los Angeles’ offensive efficiency — roughly 118.3 points per 100 possessions — ranks among the league’s best. On defense, the Lakers typically limit opponents to about 116.1 PPG, which should make it difficult for the Spurs to match baskets. It’s worth mentioning that Spurs superstar forward Victor Wembanyama won’t play on Wednesday. Furthermore, the Lakers are 8-2 straight up and 6-4 ATS in their last 10 games against the Spurs. Final score projection: LOS ANGELES LAKERS 115, SAN ANTONIO SPURS 107.

Wednesday NBA Best Bets Dec. 10

