Warriors vs. Suns Prediction: Can Golden State stop losing streak?

The Golden State Warriors head to Phoenix to face the Suns on Saturday night at 9:00 PM ET on NBA TV. Can the Suns cover the 2.5-point spread as home favorites? Keep reading for our Warriors vs. Suns betting prediction.

The Golden State Warriors are 12-6 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 11-7 ATS this season.

The Phoenix Suns are 10-8 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 6-12 ATS this season.

Warriors vs. Suns Matchup & Betting Odds

527 Golden State Warriors (+2.5) at 528 Phoenix Suns (-2.5); o/u 228.5

9:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, November 30, 2024

Footprint Center, Phoenix, AZ

TV: NBA TV

Warriors vs. Suns Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 52% of public bettors are currently backing the Suns when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Golden State Warriors Daily Fantasy Spin

Warriors point guard Stephen Curry participated in Friday’s practice. He’ll be questionable for Saturday’s game due to multiple knee injuries. Curry leads the team in scoring with 22.4 points per game this year. Golden State small forward Andrew Wiggins is questionable for Saturday’s contest due to a right ankle impingement.

Warriors power forward Jonathan Kuminga (illness) and shooting guard Gary Payton II (right adductor tightness) are both listed as probable to play on Saturday. Kuminga is averaging 13.6 points per game on the campaign.

Phoenix Suns Daily Fantasy Spin

Suns center Jusuf Nurkic is questionable for Saturday’s contest with an ankle ailment. He’s putting up 8.9 points and 9.9 rebounds per game in 16 starts this season. Ryan Dunn, Oso Ighodaro, and Mason Plumlee could all see more minutes if Nurkic sits out.

Phoenix shooting guard Bradley Beal is officially listed as questionable with a calf injury ahead of Saturday’s clash with Golden State. The former Wizard is averaging 18.2 points, 3.7 rebounds, 3.2 assists, and 1.2 steals per game in 11 starts in 2024. Royce O’Neale, Josh Okogie, and Grayson Allen could all get more floor time if Beal can’t go this weekend.

Warriors vs. Suns NBA Betting Trends

Golden State is an NBA-best 21-11-1 ATS as an underdog since the start of last season.

Golden State is 9-7 ATS when playing on 2 or 3 days of rest since the beginning of last season.

Phoenix is 8-11-1 ATS when playing on 2 or 3 days of rest since the start of last season.

Phoenix is 20-38-1 ATS when playing an opponent on equal rest since the beginning of last season.

Warriors vs. Suns NBA Prediction:

It’s almost amazing how bad the Suns have been against the number since the start of last season. Phoenix is 28-43-2 ATS as a favorite and 18-34-1 ATS as the home team since the inception of the 2023 campaign. What’s more, the Suns are 16-27-1 ATS as a home favorite and 29-40 ATS against Western Conference foes since the start of last season. The new-look Suns with Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal simply haven’t matched the oddsmakers’ expectations over the past year-plus. I don’t see that changing anytime soon.

Conversely, Golden State has had some very encouraging results against the number of late. The Warriors are an NBA-best 33-19 ATS as the road team and a league-best 15-9 ATS as a road underdog since the start of last season. Golden State’s star point guard Stephen Curry is questionable to play on Saturday, but he practiced Friday and appears to be trending in the right direction. For all of those reasons, I like the Warriors on the road in Phoenix on Saturday night.

Warriors vs. Suns Prediction: GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS +2.5