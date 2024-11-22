Close Menu

    Warriors vs. Pelicans: Too many points

    Paul ElliotBy
    Warriors vs. Pelicans

    The Pelicans will host the Warriors at 7:40p.m. ET on Friday night. The Warriors are listed as 10.5-point favorites and the total is sitting at 222.5 points, what is the smart bet from New Orleans? Keep reading for our Warriors vs. Pelicans prediction.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    545 Golden State Warriors (-10.5) at 546 New Orleans Pelicans (+10.5); o/u 222.5

    7:40 p.m. ET, November 22, 2024

    Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, LA

    Warriors vs. Pelicans Public Betting Information

    Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 85% of public bettors are currently backing the Warriors when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    Golden State Warriors DFS SPIN

    The Warriors moved to 11-3 defeating the Hawks 120-97 on Wednesday night. Stephen Curry is listed as probable for Friday night.

    New Orleans Pelicans DFS SPIN

    The Pelicans dropped to 4-12, losing to the Cavs 128-100 on November 20th. Jordan Hawkins and Brandon Ingram are listed as questionable for Friday’s contest.

    Warriors vs. Pelicans Prediction:

    Take the Pelicans, I know it’s gross, but this is a lot of points for the home team. I expect at least Hawkins or Ingram or both to be in the lineup on Friday night. New Orleans will look to slow down the tempo in this game, and try to keep this game close. I don’t the Pelicans win this game, but they keep it within single digits.   

    NBA BETTING PREDICTION: New Orleans +10.5

