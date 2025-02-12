Warriors vs. Mavericks Prediction:

The Golden State Warriors (27-26) are set to face the Dallas Mavericks (28-26) tonight at the American Airlines Center in Dallas. Both teams have recently made significant roster changes. They are aiming to improve their standings in the Western Conference. What’s the best bet on the board in tonight’s Warriors vs. Mavericks matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Golden State Warriors (-6.5) at Dallas Mavericks (+6.5); o/u 233

9:30 p.m. ET, Wednesday, February 12, 2025

American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX

TV: ESPN

Warriors vs. Mavericks Public Betting: Bettors Leaning with Boston

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 68% of public bettors are currently backing the Warriors when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day. Be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Golden State Warriors

The Warriors recently acquired Jimmy Butler in a trade. They sent Andrew Wiggins, Kyle Anderson, and a protected first-round pick to Miami. Butler has made an immediate impact. He is averaging 22.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, 5 assists, and 2.5 steals over two games. Both games resulted in victories for Golden State. Stephen Curry continues to lead the team. He is coming off a 38-point performance against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Dallas Mavericks

The Mavericks are dealing with a series of injuries, particularly in their frontcourt. Daniel Gafford (left knee), Dereck Lively II (right ankle stress fracture), Dwight Powell (right hip), Caleb Martin (right hip), and Anthony Davis (left adductor strain) are all out for tonight’s game. P.J. Washington (ankle sprain) and Dante Exum (Achilles tightness) are listed as questionable. In their absence, Max Christie has stepped up. He is averaging 17 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 3 assists over the last four games. Kyrie Irving also had a strong showing with 30 points, 9 rebounds, and 7 assists. This occurred in a recent overtime loss to the Sacramento Kings.

Key Matchup

The backcourt battle between Stephen Curry and Kyrie Irving will be pivotal. Both players are capable of taking over games, and their performances could significantly influence the outcome.

Warriors vs. Mavericks NBA Prediction:

Given the Mavericks’ injury woes and the Warriors’ recent momentum with the addition of Butler, Golden State is favored in this matchup. I see this game turning into a high-scoring affair. The over is 8-2 in the last 10 meetings between these two teams. It has also cashed in eight out of the Warriors’ last 10 contests. Additionally, it has cashed in eight out of the Mavericks’ last 10 games as well.

Warriors vs. Mavericks Betting Prediction: OVER 232.5