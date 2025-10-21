Warriors vs. Lakers Prediction: Can L.A. cover as a home underdog?

Last Updated on October 21, 2025 12:45 am by Alex Becker

The Golden State Warriors head to L.A. to face the Lakers on Tuesday night at 10:00 PM ET. It’s NBA opening night on NBC and Peacock. Can the Lakers cover the 2.5-point spread as home underdogs? Keep reading for our Warriors vs. Lakers betting prediction.

The Golden State Warriors went 48-34 straight up in the regular season last year. They were 46-46-3 ATS last season.

The Los Angeles Lakers went 50-32 straight up in the regular season last year. They were 46-39-2 ATS last season.

Warriors vs. Lakers Matchup & Betting Odds

503 Golden State Warriors (-2.5) at 504 Los Angeles Lakers (+2.5); o/u 225.5

10:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday, October 21, 2025

Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, CA

TV: NBC/Peacock

Warriors vs. Lakers Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 66% of public bettors are currently backing the Warriors when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Golden State Warriors Daily Fantasy Spin

Warriors guard Moses Moody (calf), guard De’Anthony Melton (knee) and forward Alex Toohey (knee) will all sit out Tuesday’s game against the Lakers. The biggest loss of that trio is Moody, who put up 9.8 points per game in 74 regular-season appearances for the Warriors last year.

Golden State forwards Jimmy Butler and Jonathan Kuminga were both nursing ankle injuries, but they are both expected to play against Los Angeles on Tuesday. Butler averaged 17.9 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 5.9 assists per game in 30 starts for the Warriors last season.

Los Angeles Lakers Daily Fantasy Spin

Lakers forward LeBron James (sciatica) will miss Tuesday’s game and likely mulitple contests after that. The future Hall-of-Famer is targeting mid-November for a potential return. Even at age 40, James is still one of L.A.’s best players, as he put up 24.8 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 8.2 assists per game in 70 regular-season contests last season.

Los Angeles forward Maxi Kleber is questionable to play on Tuesday due to an abdominal injury. Lakers forward Adou Thiero (knee) was a modified practice participant on Sunday, and his status is unclear ahead of Tuesday’s opening night showdown with the Warriors.

Warriors vs. Lakers NBA Betting Trends

Golden State is 2-7 ATS in their last 9 games overall.

Golden State is 1-3 ATS in their last 4 games against Los Angeles.

Los Angeles was 6-3 ATS as a home underdog last season.

Los Angeles was 28-16 ATS as the home team last season.

Warriors vs. Lakers NBA Prediction:

The Lakers won’t have LeBron James available for this contest. But they will have Luka Doncic. After getting traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Los Angeles Lakers last year, Doncic put up 28.2 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 7.5 assists per game in 28 starts for the purple and gold. He’s used to running the offense and having the ball, and he’ll likely take on a heavy offensive load against the Warriors on Tuesday night.

Since coming into the league, Luka Doncic has fared quite well against the Warriors. In 22 career games against Golden State, Doncic is 14-8 straight up. In Doncic’s last 5 games against the Warriors, he’s averaging 29.2 points, 8.4 rebounds, and 9.2 assists per contest. I know it’s a lot to ask, but I think Luka Doncic will be up to the task against Golden State, leading L.A. to cover the small number as a home underdog. The pick is Los Angeles +2.5 points over Golden State at Bovada.lv.

Warriors vs. Lakers Prediction: LOS ANGELES LAKERS +2.5