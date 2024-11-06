Warriors vs. Celtics Same Game Parlay Prediction: Will Warriors cover as underdog?

The biggest matchup in the NBA on Wednesday will take place at TD Garden in Boston, MA. Read on for our Warriors vs. Celtics Same Game Parlay Prediction ahead of tonight’s 7:30 p.m. ET tip-off.

Warriors vs. Celtics Same Game Parlay Prediction: Derrick White over 19.5 Points (-106)

White shot five-of-17 from the field and 4-for-4 from the foul line in Saturday’s win over the Hornets. He compiled 18 points, eight rebounds, two assists, one steal, two blocks and four 3-pointers in 34 minutes.

White has been active thus far this season, scoring 17 points or more in six of Boston’s first seven games. He continues to build off his stellar 2023-24 campaign. He’s also gone over his points total in three of his last four games, falling just one point short of also hitting the over at Charlotte on November 2.

Warriors vs. Celtics Same Game Parlay Prediction: Golden State Warriors +6

The Warriors are off to an excellent start to the season, winning six out of their first seven games. More importantly for our purposes, they’ve also covered in six out of their first seven games, too. They’ve won four consecutive games entering play on Wednesday, cashing in all four games as well.

Boston, meanwhile, is 7-1 straight up and 5-3 against the spread. Thus, the Celtics are off to a healthy ATS start as well. That said, the Celtics are just 3-7 against the number in their last 10 games versus the Warriors. They did cover the last time these two teams met in March of last season, but it snapped an ATS losing streak of six straight for Boston.

I’m not sure why the Warriors are receiving six points tonight. Steph Curry only played 24 minutes on Monday due to a left peroneal strain, but he should see his minutes increase tonight.

Warriors vs. Celtics Same Game Parlay Prediction: Draymond Green over 7.5 Points (-115)

Green scored 18 points against the Wizards on Monday night, nabbing eight rebounds and dishing out five assists as well. After scoring 16 points in Golden State’s first four games, Green has now scored 14 or more in three straight. I don’t know what the reason is for the recent scoring boost but I’ll gladly take the over on such a low total tonight Boston is stout defensively but I’ve got to follow the trends.

Warriors vs. Celtics Same Game Parlay Odds: +490