Warriors vs. Celtics Prediction: Can Celtics stay unbeaten at home?

The Golden State Warriors head to Boston to face the Celtics on Wednesday night at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN. Can the Warriors cover the 7.5-point spread as road underdogs? Keep reading for our Warriors vs. Celtics betting prediction.

The Golden State Warriors are 6-1 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 6-1 ATS this season.

The Boston Celtics are 7-1 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 5-3 ATS this season.

Warriors vs. Celtics Matchup & Betting Odds

505 Golden State Warriors (+7.5) at 506 Boston Celtics (-7.5); o/u 229.5

7:30 p.m. ET, Wednesday, November 6, 2024

TD Garden, Boston, MA

TV: ESPN

Warriors vs. Celtics Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 60% of public bettors are currently backing the Warriors when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Golden State Warriors Daily Fantasy Spin

Warriors shooting guard De’Anthony Melton will miss Wednesday’s game with a back injury. Melton is averaging 6.3 points and 2.7 assists per game in 16.7 minutes per contest this season.

Golden State shooting guard Buddy Hield provided a spark off the bench in his team’s 125-112 win over Washington on Monday. In that contest, the Oklahoma alum recorded 20 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals, and a blocked shot. Hield shot 7 of 14 from the floor and 3 of 8 from long distance in the victory.

Boston Celtics Daily Fantasy Spin

Celtics shooting guard Jaylen Brown (hip) will miss Wednesday’s home date with the Warriors. Brown is averaging 25.7 points, and 7.2 rebounds per game in 36.0 minutes per contest this year. Sam Hauser and Payton Pritchard will both likely see upticks in minutes with Brown out of the lineup on Wednesday.

Boston center Kristaps Porzingis will sit out Wednesday’s game with a foot ailment. He’ll likely be out until December according to ESPN’s Shams Charania. Porzingis put up 20.1 points and 7.2 rebounds per contest in 57 regular season starts for the Celtics last season.

Warriors vs. Celtics NBA Betting Trends

Golden State is 7-3 ATS in their last 10 games against Boston.

Golden State is an NBA-best 18-10-1 ATS as an underdog since the start of last season.

The Warriors are 21-10 ATS in non-conference games since the beginning of last season.

Boston is 29-34-2 ATS when playing on 1 day of rest since the start of last season.

Warriors vs. Celtics NBA Prediction:

This is a good spot for Golden State. They get to face Boston without Jaylen Brown on Wednesday. Brown is the Celtics’ second-leading scorer with 25.7 points per game this season. He’s also a good wing defender. Boston will likely feel his absence in this contest.

The Warriors have several numbers on their side heading into this 2022 NBA Finals rematch. Golden State is 30-20-1 ATS after a win and a league-best 31-15 ATS as the road team since the start of last season. What’s more, the Warriors are 41-31 ATS in non-division games and 13-8 ATS as a road underdog since the beginning of last season. I think Golden State keeps it competitive throughout. I’m taking the Warriors and the points on the road in Boston on Wednesday night.

Warriors vs. Celtics Prediction: GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS +7.5