Tuesday NBA Best Bets Dec. 9: Can Miami win outright in Orlando?

Will the Heat win as slight road favorites against the Magic in Orlando? Can the Raptors cover as slight home underdogs against the Knicks? Check out our Tuesday NBA Best Bets Dec. 9 article for our top plays tonight in the NBA.

NBA Best Bet: Miami Heat -1.5 over Orlando Magic

The Miami Heat look primed to cover the 1.5 points vs the Orlando Magic: they run at a high pace and carry an elite mix of offensive and defensive efficiency. Miami’s offense scores more per 100 possessions than Orlando’s defense allows, giving them a slight edge if the game stays up-tempo and well-executed. The Heat’s defense is solid enough to cause some sloppy Magic possessions — if Miami stays disciplined and avoids turnovers, they can keep it close throughout. With their conditioning, they should have enough juice to win it in the end. Worth noting: the Heat are 14-10 ATS overall this season, and 7-3 ATS in their last 10 games against the Magic. Final: MIAMI HEAT 112, ORLANDO MAGIC 110.

NBA Best Bet: New York Knicks -4.5 over Toronto Raptors

The New York Knicks are in a good spot to cover the 4.5-point spread vs. the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday thanks to their balanced pace and strong two-way efficiency. New York’s offense moves at a controlled but effective tempo — they generate high-quality shots while avoiding turnovers — and their defense is solid when it comes to opponent scoring rate. New York’s defense achieves this by suppressing fast-break chances, which is something Toronto thrives on. With the Knicks’ depth helping them dominate the rebound battle and grind out possessions, they’re likely to keep the game close from start to finish. Of note: New York is 15-8 ATS this season. The Knicks are also 9-1 straight up and 8-2 ATS in their last 10 games against the Raptors. Final: NEW YORK KNICKS 108, TORONTO RAPTORS 102.

