Tuesday NBA Best Bets Dec. 2: Can Boston defeat NY at TD Garden?

The NBA schedule on Tuesday, Dec. 1, features 6 games. Can the Celtics cover a small spread as a home favorite against the Knicks? Can the Thunder cover as road favorites against a banged-up Warriors squad? Continue reading for my NBA Best Bets for Tuesday, December 2, 2025.

NBA Best Bets for Tuesday, December 2, 2025

NBA Best Bets Dec. 2: Pick 1 — Boston Celtics -1 vs. New York Knicks (8:00 PM ET on NBC/Peacock)

New York won’t have OG Anunoby or Landry Shamet available for Tuesday’s contest.

For Boston, Jayson Tatum is out. Celtics guard Derrick White and center Neemias Queta are both probable to play on Tuesday.

I like the Celtics here. Boston is 4-2 straight up and 5-1 against the spread in their last 6 games overall. Furthermore, the Celtics are 6-5 ATS when playing an opponent on equal rest this season. The public is backing the Knicks, but I’m not. Boston -1 is the pick.

NBA Best Bets Dec. 2: Pick 2 — Golden State Warriors +11.5 vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (11:00 PM ET on NBC/Peacock)

For Oklahoma City, Alex Caruso, Luguentz Dort, and Isaiah Hartenstein will all miss Tuesday’s game.

For Golden State, Stephen Curry, Al Horford, De’Anthony Melton, and Alex Toohey will all miss Tuesday’s contest. Warriors forwards Jimmy Butler and Trayce Jackson-Davis are both questionable. Draymond Green is probable.

Oklahoma City is 20-1 straight up this year in the NBA regular season. They are only 10-11 against the spread in 2025-26. The oddsmakers have been tacking on extra points to the Thunder’s lines over the past 2 weeks. Since November 15th, OKC has been favored by at least 10.5 points in every game. They are 8-0 straight up but just 2-6 ATS in that stretch. I think the Thunder win against the Warriors on Tuesday night, but not by enough to cover the sizable spread. The pick is Golden State +11.5.

