Timberwolves vs. Warriors: Under a smart play?

The Warriors will host the Timberwolves at 10:10p.m. ET on Friday night. The Warriors are listed as 1.0-point favorites and the total is sitting at 218.5 points, what is the best bet from San Fran? Keep reading for our Timberwolves vs. Warriors prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

561 Minnesota Timberwolves (+1.0) at 562 Golden State Warriors (-1.0); o/u 218.5

10:10 p.m. ET, December 6, 2024

Chase Center, San Francisco, CA

Timberwolves vs. Warriors Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 52% of public bettors are currently backing the Warriors when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Minnesota Timberwolves DFS SPIN

The Timberwolves improved to 11-8 on Wednesday night beating the Clippers by a score of 108-80. Julius Randle led the way scoring 20 points. Minnesota looks for their fourth consecutive victory.

Golden State Warriors DFS SPIN

The Warriors moved to 13-8 beating the Rockets by a score of 99-93 on Thursday night. Stephen Curry and Draymond Green are likely to play against Minnesota on Friday night.

Timberwolves vs. Warriors: Prediction:

Take the Under. Minnesota has really turned up on the defensive end of the floor as of a late allowing the Lakers and Clippers to score just 80 points in their last two games. On the other side Golden State is strong defensively as well. This should be a competitive contest where each shot is contested. Under is the play.

NBA BETTING PREDICTION: Under 218.5