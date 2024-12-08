Timberwolves vs. Warriors: Total too high?

The Warriors will host the Timberwolves at 8:30p.m. ET on Sunday night. The Warriors are listed as 1.0-point favorites and the total is sitting at 217 points, what is the best bet from San Fran? Keep reading for our Timberwolves vs. Warriors prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

517 Minnesota Timberwolves (+1.0) at 518 Golden State Warriors (-1.0); o/u 217

8:30 p.m. ET, December 8 2024

Chase Center, San Francisco, CA

Timberwolves vs. Warriors Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 54% of public bettors are currently backing the Warriors when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Minnesota Timberwolves DFS SPIN

The Timberwolves improved to 12-8 on Friday night beating the Golden State by 17 points. Joe Ingles and Rob Dillingham remain out for Minnesota on Sunday night.

Golden State Warriors DFS SPIN

The Warriors dropped to 13-9 losing to the Timberwolves by a score of 107-90 on Friday night. Anthony Wiggins is listed as a game-time decision for Sunday’s contest.

Timberwolves vs. Warriors: Prediction:

We had the Under when these two teams matched up on Friday and we’re going right back to it today. Minnesota allowed just 90 points to Golden State on Friday. There playing elite defense during this winning streak and I expect it to continue tonight. Golden State is desperate for a win, we should see a strong defensive performance from there as well. Under once again.

NBA BETTING PREDICTION: Under 217