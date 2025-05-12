Timberwolves vs. Warriors Game 4: Is betting total set too high?

The Minnesota Timberwolves enter Game 4 of the Western Conference Semifinals with a 2–1 series lead over the Golden State Warriors. The game is set for Monday, May 12, 2025, at the Chase Center in San Francisco. What’s the best bet in tonight’s Timberwolves vs. Warriors Game 4 matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Minnesota Timberwolves at Golden State Warriors

10:00 p.m. ET, Monday, May 12, 2025

Chase Center, San Francisco, CA

TV: ESPN

Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Timberwolves are 5-point home favorites versus the Warriors. The total, meanwhile, sits at 200.5 points.

Timberwolves vs. Warriors Game 4: Bettors Leaning Golden State

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 51% of public bettors are currently backing the Warriors when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Key Storylines

Warriors’ Injury Woes: Stephen Curry remains sidelined with a hamstring injury, and Jimmy Butler, despite his 33-point performance in Game 3, showed signs of fatigue in the fourth quarter. Head coach Steve Kerr admitted he may have overplayed Butler, especially with Curry absent.

Timberwolves’ Momentum: Minnesota capitalized on the Warriors’ vulnerabilities in Game 3, with Julius Randle recording a triple-double and Anthony Edwards contributing 36 points, including 13 in the decisive fourth quarter.

Matchup Analysis

Minnesota’s Strengths: The Timberwolves boast a top-five defense, allowing only 107.6 points per game. Their offense, while ranked 22nd in scoring, has been efficient, especially from beyond the arc, where they rank third in the league with a 37.8% shooting percentage.

Golden State’s Challenges: The Warriors have struggled with three-point shooting, going 0-for-5 in the first half of Game 3. Additionally, they were out-rebounded 44–36, leading to 26 second-chance points for Minnesota.

Timberwolves vs. Warriors Game 4: NBA Prediction:

With Curry’s absence and Butler’s fatigue, the Warriors face an uphill battle. The Timberwolves’ depth and defensive prowess give them the edge. If Edwards continues his stellar play and Randle maintains his form, Minnesota has a strong chance to take a commanding 3–1 series lead.

Timberwolves vs. Warriors Game 4: Betting Prediction: UNDER 200.5