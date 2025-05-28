Timberwolves vs. Thunder Game 5 Prediction: Is Minnesota work backing?

The Minnesota Timberwolves and Oklahoma City Thunder face off in Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals on Wednesday, May 28, 2025, at 5:30 PM PDT. The Thunder lead the series 3–1 and are one win away from advancing to the NBA Finals. What’s the best bet in tonight’s Timberwolves vs. Thunder Game 5 matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Minnesota Timberwolves at Oklahoma City Thunder

8:30 p.m. ET, Wednesday, May 28, 2025

Paycom Center, Oklahoma City, OK

TV: ESPN

Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Thunder are 8.5-point home favorites versus the Timberwolves. The total, meanwhile, sits at 220.5 points.

Timberwolves vs. Thunder Game 2 Public Betting: Bettors Taking Points

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 56% of public bettors are currently backing the Timberwolves when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Series Snapshot

Oklahoma City Thunder: The Thunder have been dominant throughout the playoffs, boasting the league’s best defense and a potent offense led by MVP candidate Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Their ability to force turnovers and limit opponent transition opportunities has been a significant factor in their success.

Minnesota Timberwolves: The Timberwolves have shown resilience, with star guard Anthony Edwards leading the charge. However, injuries to key players like Rudy Gobert and Julius Randle have hampered their efforts. Despite these challenges, the Timberwolves have managed to stay competitive, even securing a commanding 143–101 victory in Game 3 to cut the series deficit to 2–1.

Key Matchups

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander vs. Anthony Edwards: This matchup features two of the league’s most dynamic scorers. Gilgeous-Alexander’s ability to score efficiently from all levels and his playmaking will be crucial for the Thunder. Edwards, known for his scoring prowess, will need to continue his stellar play to keep the Timberwolves in contention.

Thunder’s Defense vs. Timberwolves’ Rebounding: The Thunder’s elite defense, which leads the league in opponent steals and turnovers per game, will be tested against the Timberwolves’ strong rebounding presence. Minnesota’s ability to control the boards and limit second-chance opportunities will be vital for their success.

Timberwolves vs. Thunder Game 5 NBA Prediction:

While the Timberwolves have shown flashes of brilliance, the Thunder’s depth, defensive prowess, and the leadership of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander give them the edge. With the series on the line, expect Oklahoma City to close out the series in Game 5. That said, I do expect the game to be close.

Timberwolves vs. Thunder Game 5 Betting Prediction: MINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES +8.5