    Timberwolves vs. Lakers Prediction: Can you trust LeBron and Co.?

    Anthony Rome
    Timberwolves vs. Lakers

    LeBron James and the Lakers will host the new-look Timberwolves opening night in the NBA. Will Bronny James and Dalton Knecht provide the Lakers with much-needed spark? Or will newcomer Julius Randle help lead Minnesota to its first win of the season? Check out our Timberwolves vs. Lakers Prediction.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    Minnesota Timberwolves (-1.5) at Los Angeles Lakers (+1.5); o/u 221

    10:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday, October 22, 2024

    Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, CA

    TV: TNT

    Timberwolves vs. Lakers: Public Bettors Backing Minnesota

    Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 61% of public bettors are currently backing the Timberwolves when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    Randle finishes with 15 points in Minnesota debut

    Julius Randle made his debut for Minnesota on Wednesday and finished with 15 points (6-of-12 FGs), six rebounds, five assists and one steal in a 125-123 loss to Chicago.

    Randle missed the Timberwolves’ first few preseason games due to the shoulder injury that ended his season early. This was his first time suiting up since he was dealt by the Knicks a few weeks ago. He was able to put up well-rounded numbers in his first game with the team, which was good to see during a game where Anthony Edwards struggled. Randle’s numbers shouldn’t be very different from his time with the Knicks, which makes him a polarizing player in 9-cat leagues, since he has a few strong categories, as well as a few weak ones.

    Hachimura will be available on Tuesday

    Rui Hachimura (calf tightness) said Sunday that he will be available for Tuesday’s opener against the Timberwolves. Hachimura initially injured his calf while representing Japan in the Paris Olympics and has played through the discomfort during the preseason. The good news is that the injury is not severe, and Rui expects to be available on Tuesday. He’ll begin the season as a starter, which gives Hachimura’s fantasy value a modest boost. He remains a late-round option in standard leagues.

    The total has gone OVER in 4 of Minnesota’s last 5 games

    Minnesota is 5-1 ATS in its last 6 games when playing on the road against LA Lakers

    The total has gone UNDER in 5 of LA Lakers’ last 6 games

    The total has gone OVER in 9 of LA Lakers’ last 12 games at home

    Timberwolves vs. Lakers NBA Prediction:

    Take L.A. I can’t imagine I’ll be on the Lakers much this season but now is the time to back L.A. LeBron James is fresh, Anthony Davis is healthy and perhaps the additions of Dalton Knecht and Bronny James will provide this team with much-needed spark.

    Meanwhile, the Timberwolves decided to shake up their roster by retaining Anthony Edwards but trading Karl-Anthony Towns for the high-motor Julius Randle. I don’t mind the trade in a vacuum, but I thought the Timberwolves had a clear identity last season. They knew how they were going to win games and how they were going to lose. That’s valuable. Now? I’m not sure. We’ll have to wait and see.

    Later in the year I’ll start fading the Lakers but for now? I’ll take them in their home opener.

    Timberwolves vs. Lakers Betting Prediction: Los Angeles Lakers +1.5

