Timberwolves vs. Celtics: Back Boston Early

The Celtics will host the Timberwolves at 3:30p.m. ET on Sunday afternoon. The Celtics are listed as 8.0-point favorites and the total is sitting at 221 points, what is the best bet from Boston? Keep reading for our Timberwolves vs. Celtics prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

501 Minnesota Timberwolves (+8.0) at 502 Boston Celtics (-8.0); o/u 221

3:40 p.m. ET, November 24, 2024

TD Garden, Boston, MA

Timberwolves vs. Celtics Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 58% of public bettors are currently backing the Celtics when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Minnesota Timberwolves DFS SPIN

The Timberwolves fell to 8-7 losing to the Raptors by five points on Thursday night. Mike Conley remains out with a toe injury. Minnesota looks to get back in the win column on Sunday.

Boston Celtics DFS SPIN

The Celtics improved to 13-3 beating the Wizards by 12 points on Friday night. Jaylen Brown led the way with 31 points and 11 rebounds in the victory. Boston looks for their fifth consecutive victory on Sunday afternoon.

Timberwolves vs. Celtics Prediction:

Take the Celtics in the first half. Boston typically comes out firing at home, especially in a big game like this one is with Minnesota. Tatum didn’t have a good performance last game missing all 10 of his three point attempts, I expect that to change on Sunday. Boston jumps on them early, let’s cash this ticket in the first 24 minutes.

NBA BETTING PREDICTION: Celtics -4.5 1H