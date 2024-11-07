Timberwolves vs. Bulls Prediction: Are Bulls live dogs at home?

The Minnesota Timberwolves head to Chicago to face the Bulls on Thursday night at 8:00 PM ET on NBA TV. Can the Timberwolves cover the 7.5-point spread as road favorites? Keep reading for our Timberwolves vs. Bulls betting prediction.

The Minnesota Timberwolves are 4-3 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 2-5 ATS this season.

The Chicago Bulls are 3-5 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 3-5 ATS this season.

Timberwolves vs. Bulls Matchup & Betting Odds

527 Minnesota Timberwolves (-7.5) at 528 Chicago Bulls (+7.5); o/u 226.5

8:00 p.m. ET, Thursday, November 7, 2024

United Center, Chicago, IL

TV: NBA TV

Timberwolves vs. Bulls Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 55% of public bettors are currently backing the Bulls when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Minnesota Timberwolves Daily Fantasy Spin

Timberwolves center Naz Reid had a nice game in his team’s 114-93 win over the Hornets on Monday. In 26 minutes off the bench, Reid scored a team-high 25 points, pulled down 9 rebounds, and doled out 2 assists. He shot 9 of 13 from the field and 5 of 7 from three-point range in the victory.

Minnesota shooting guard Anthony Edwards also performed well in his club’s triumph on Monday. The former #1 overall pick of the 2020 draft logged 21 points, 5 rebounds, 4 made three-pointers, 1 assist, and 1 steal. He shot 6 of 11 from the floor and 5 of 7 from the charity stripe in the win.

Chicago Bulls Daily Fantasy Spin

Bulls point guard Lonzo Ball will miss Thursday’s contest due to a wrist injury. He’s currently wearing a splint, and there’s no timetable for his return. Ball is averaging 4.7 points and 3.7 assists per game in 15.7 minutes per contest this season.

Chicago shooting guard Zach LaVine sat out Wednesday’s game against Dallas with a right adductor strain. He missed Monday’s contest with that same ailment. LaVine’s status for Thursday’s game is currently unclear. If Lonzo Ball and Zach LaVine both sit out on Thursday, Ayo Dosunmu, Dalen Terry, and Talen Horton-Tucker could all see upticks in playing time.

Timberwolves vs. Bulls NBA Betting Trends

Minnesota is 3-7 ATS in their last 10 games against Chicago.

Minnesota is 3-7 ATS in their last 10 games overall.

Chicago is 29-28-1 ATS as an underdog since the start of last season.

Chicago is 27-20 ATS after a loss since the beginning of last season.

Timberwolves vs. Bulls NBA Prediction:

Minnesota has had an uneven start to the season this year. The Timberwolves traded star big man Karl-Anthony Towns just before the 2024 campaign began, and they seem to be in the process of feeling each other out over the first two weeks of the season. Minnesota is 4-3 straight up and 2-5 ATS this season. They have alternated wins and losses in each of their last 5 games. If the pattern holds, they are due for a loss on Thursday.

Chicago is 3-5 straight up and 3-5 ATS this season. Their 3 outright wins have come over Milwaukee, Memphis, and Orlando. Two of those teams made the playoffs last season. The Bulls may not have Zach LaVine for this game, but he’s been hurt a lot over the past few seasons. The Bulls are used to playing without him. Additionally, Ayo Dosunmu is a decent player and he’s the most likely candidate to slide into LaVine’s spot in the starting lineup. I think the Bulls are going to be able to keep this one close, so I’m taking Chicago and the points at home in this one.

Timberwolves vs. Bulls Prediction: CHICAGO BULLS +7.5