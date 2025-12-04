Thursday NBA Best Bets Dec. 4: Can L.A. cover without Luka Doncic?

Last Updated on December 4, 2025 1:10 am by Alex Becker

The NBA schedule on Thursday, Dec. 4, features 5 games. Can the Lakers cover a small spread as a road underdog against the surprising Raptors? Can the Pelicans cover as big home underdogs against a solid Timberwolves squad? Continue reading for my NBA Best Bets for Thursday, December 4, 2025.

NBA Best Bets for Thursday, December 4, 2025

NBA Best Bets Dec. 4: Pick 1 — Los Angeles Lakers +1.5 at Toronto Raptors (7:30 PM ET)

Los Angeles won’t have Luka Doncic or Marcus Smart available against Toronto on Thursday.

For Toronto, RJ Barrett and Jakob Poeltl are both out for Thursday’s home date with L.A.

I like the Lakers in this matchup even without Luka Doncic available. L.A. is 7-3 ATS as the road team, 6-3 ATS as an underdog, and 3-1 ATS in non-conference games this year. For those reasons, the Lakers +1.5 is the pick.

NBA Best Bets Dec. 4: Pick 2 — New Orleans Pelicans +11.5 vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (8:00 PM ET)

For Minnesota, they don’t have anyone on the injury report, so the whole team should all be good to go against New Orleans on Thursday night.

For New Orleans, Zion Williamson, Dejounte Murray, Herb Jones, Jordan Poole, and Yves Missi are all listed as out for Thursday’s contest. Pelicans forward Karlo Matkovic is questionable to play with a calf injury.

New Orleans might be one of the worst teams in the league (3-19 straight up record) in 2025, but they can cover a spread. The Pelicans are 12-9-1 ATS overall this season, including 7-3 ATS in their last 10 games overall. Furthermore, New Orleans is 10-7-1 ATS after a loss, 10-7-1 ATS in conference games, and 11-9-1 ATS as an underdog this year. For those reasons, the pick is New Orleans +11.5.

