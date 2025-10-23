Thunder vs. Pacers Prediction: Can OKC cover as road favorites?

Last Updated on October 23, 2025 1:07 am by Alex Becker

The Oklahoma City Thunder head to Indiana to face the Pacers on Thursday night at 7:30 PM ET. It’s NBA opening week on ESPN. Can the Pacers cover the 7.5-point spread as home underdogs? Keep reading for our Thunder vs. Pacers betting prediction.

The Oklahoma City Thunder are 1-0 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 0-1 ATS this season.

The Indiana Pacers went 50-32 straight up in the regular season last year. They were 50-52-3 ATS last season.

Thunder vs. Pacers Matchup & Betting Odds

529 Oklahoma City Thunder (-7.5) at 530 Indiana Pacers (+7.5); o/u 230.5

7:30 p.m. ET, Thursday, October 23, 2025

Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

TV: ESPN

Thunder vs. Pacers Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 79% of public bettors are currently backing the Pacers when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Oklahoma City Thunder Daily Fantasy Spin

Thunder guard Jalen Williams (wrist), guard Isaiah Joe (knee), guard Alex Caruso (concussion), guard Nikola Topic (groin), guard Kenrich Williams (knee), and center Thomas Sorber (ACL) will all sit out Friday’s road date with the Pacers. Williams is the biggest loss of the listed group as he averaged 21.6 points per game last season.

Oklahoma City guards Cason Wallace (knee) and Luguentz Dort (ankle) are both officially listed as questionable to play in Friday’s game. Dort is the team’s starting shooting guard, one of their best defenders, and averaged 10.1 points per game last year.

Indiana Pacers Daily Fantasy Spin

Pacers guards Tyrese Haliburton (Achilles), T.J. McConnell (hamstring), Kam Jones (back), and Quenton Jackson (hamstring) will all miss Friday’s game against the Thunder. Haliburton is the most significant loss of that group, as he averaged 18.6 points and 9.2 assists per game in 73 regular-season starts for Indiana last year.

With Indiana’s injuries at the guard spots, Andrew Nembhard will start at point guard, and Bennedict Mathurin will start at shooting guard. Ben Sheppard, Johnny Furphy, and RayJ Dennis are all candidates to see bumps in minutes at the guard spots due to the Pacers’ injuries on Friday.

Thunder vs. Pacers NBA Betting Trends

Oklahoma City is 6-3 ATS in their last 9 games against Indiana.

Oklahoma City is 24-21-2 ATS as a road favorite since the start of last season.

Indiana is 2-4 ATS in their last 6 games overall.

Indiana is 45-51-3 ATS in non-conference games since the start of the 2022 season.

Thunder vs. Pacers NBA Prediction:

I like Oklahoma City in this matchup. A few numbers will illustrate why. The Thunder are 26-8-4 ATS in non-conference games and 50-30-3 ATS after a win since the start of last season. What’s more, OKC is 26-22-2 ATS as the road team and 62-38-4 ATS as a favorite since the beginning of last year’s campaign. And finally, the Thunder are 42-20-3 ATS when playing on 1 day of rest and 8-6-1 ATS when playing with the rest disadvantage since the start of the 2024 season. The pick is Oklahoma City -7.5 points over Indiana at Bovada.lv.

Thunder vs. Pacers Prediction: OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER -7.5