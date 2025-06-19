Thunder vs. Pacers Game 6 Same Game Parlay Prediction & Top Picks

Looking for player props for Thursday night’s NBA Finals matchup in Indiana? Here are our top picks and a Same Game Parlay option for the Thunder vs. Pacers Game 6 matchup.

Thunder vs. Pacers Game 6 Top Prop Picks

Chet Holmgren – Over 15.5 points

Holmgren thrives on the road, averaging 16.1 PPG away and hitting 15+ in 5 of 9 road playoff games.

With Pacers crashing the boards aggressively, Holmgren should capitalize on put backs and quiet mid-range shots. This feels like a solid over.

Jalen Williams – Under 23.5 points

Williams exceeded this in Game 5 with 40, but regression is likely.

Bet history: he’s hit the under in 11 of 21 playoff games, and Pacers will key in on slowing him down.

T.J. McConnell – Over 10.5 points

Indiana may lean on him more if Haliburton is hampered. McConnell logged 18 points in Game 5 and is averaging 9.0–9.9 PPG.

Expect extra touches and extended minutes – likely clears 10.5 points.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander – Over 33.5 points

Haliburton’s injury and Indy’s lack of another primary playmaker. SGA, meanwhile, has been unstoppable: 30+ in 12 playoff games, including 31 in Game 5.

Lu Dort – Over 12.5 P+A+R (points + rebounds + assists)

After his energetic defensive plays and timely scoring, Dort is poised to contribute across the stat sheet.

Thunder vs. Pacers Game 6 Same-Game Parlay Option

Combine:

SGA Over 33.5 points

Holmgren Over 15.5 points

McConnell Over 10.5 points

Game total Over 221.5 points

Why These Props?

Haliburton’s health is a major factor—likely limiting Indiana’s production.

SGA is in MVP form, and will carry more offensive load if Haliburton sits or is limited.

Williams streak regression makes under more appealing.

Holmgren and McConnell benefit from matchups and role adjustments.