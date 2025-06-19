Thunder vs. Pacers Game 6 Prediction: Will Indiana force Game 7 in NBA Finals?

Here’s your in-depth preview and score prediction for Game 6 of the NBA Finals between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Indiana Pacers, tipping off June 19 at 8:30 PM ET in Indianapolis. What’s the best bet in tonight’s Thunder vs. Pacers Game 6 matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Oklahoma City Thunder at Indiana Pacers

8:30 p.m. ET, Thursday, June 18, 2025

Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

TV: ABC

Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Thunder are 6.5-point road favorites versus the Pacers. The total, meanwhile, sits at 222 points.

Pacers vs. Thunder Game 6 Public Betting: Bettors Once Again Take Points

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 68% of public bettors are currently backing the Pacers when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Series Status & Context

Thunder lead the series 3–2, riding momentum after a 120–109 Game 5 win, in which Jalen Williams dropped 40 and Shai Gilgeous‑Alexander added 31 with 10 assists.

A Game 5 runner-up in Game 6, as coach Daigneault noted, remains a real concern after a past playoff stumble.

Pacers must contend with Tyrese Haliburton’s strained right calf, limiting him to just 4 points in Game 5; he’s listed as questionable.

Key Matchups & Storylines

Thunder’s Disruptive Defense & Transition Game

OKC leads the NBA in defensive rating (104.7) this postseason and ranks second in turnover-induced points.

They forced 23 turnovers in Game 5, turning those into 32 points — a trend they’ll look to continue.

Bench pieces like Alex Caruso, Cason Wallace, and Aaron Wiggins have been difference-makers, especially in Games 4 and 5.

Thunder Scoring Duo

Jalen Williams has averaged 31 PPG over the last three games (including 40 in Game 5) and has hit at least 25 points in three straight Finals games.

Gilgeous‑Alexander totaled 72 points in his first two Finals games, a record for a debutant, and added another 31 in Game 5.

Their growing chemistry is pivotal — SGA emphasizes his trust in Jalen as a silent powerhouse duo.

Pacers’ Resilience & Injuries

Coach Rick Carlisle is no stranger to Finals upsets (he guided 2011 Mavs past a LeBron-led Heat) and is pulling every lever.

Indiana needs Haliburton at full strength (he’s responsible for the offense’s flow — the team is 12–3 when he hits 20+, 8–11 otherwise).

Role players like Pascal Siakam, T.J. McConnell, and Bennedict Mathurin will need to step up, especially if Tyrese is limited.

Game Flow & X‑Factors

Thunder

Relying on transition defense and dominating the turnover battle — they turned S3’s turnovers into 32 points in G5.

If their bench keeps up blazing production (Caruso, Wiggins, Wallace), they may seize control early.

Pacers

Must generate transition opportunities to loosen up Thunder’s stifling defense.

Need one of their starters — Haliburton, Siakam, McConnell, or Mathurin — to deliver 25+ to stay in it.

Pacers vs. Thunder Game 6 NBA Prediction:

Even if Haliburton plays, lingering injury limits the Pacers’ ceiling. Siakam or McConnell might exceed expectations, but not enough to avoid elimination.

The Thunder are poised to close out the series in Game 6, delivering their first NBA title in the Oklahoma City era — strong defense, electric transition play, and stellar performances from SGA and Jalen.

Meanwhile, this may be Indiana’s last stand, relying on grit and Carlisle’s schemes. Expect a close, contested game, but momentum and fatigue favor OKC.

Thunder vs. Pacers Game6 Betting Prediction: OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER -6.5