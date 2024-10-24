Thunder vs. Nuggets Prediction: Can Denver Defend Home Court?

The Oklahoma City Thunder head to Denver to take on the Nuggets to kick off each team’s season. Denver is currently sitting as a 2.5 point home favorite and the total is 226. This Thunder vs. Nuggets matchup tips off at 10:00 p.m. ET on Thursday night. How will this opening game play out?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Oklahoma City Thunder (+2.5) at Denver Nuggets (-2.5) o/u 226

10:00 p.m. ET, Thursday, October 24, 2024

Ball Arena, Denver, CO

TV: TNT

Public Betting: Public Bettors Leaning Nuggets

As of this writing, our NBA Public Betting page shows that 53% of bets are on Denver. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Oklahoma City Thunder

The Thunder added guard Alex Caruso over the off-season. Over the course of Caruso’s career he has averaged 6.8 points per game, 3 rebounds, and 3 assists along with 1.5 steals. The 6’5” 186 pound shooting guard looks to make an immediate impact on his new team due to some injuries in the front court. Oklahoma City will be missing some big men for their opening game. Jaylin Williams is ruled out with a hamstring injury. Newly acquired Isaiah Hartenstein is out with a hand injury. Kenrich Williams is out with a knee injury. Chet Holmgren, Ousmane Dieng, and rookie Alex Reese will hope to hold down the fort in the front court. The Thunder will look to improve on a playoff run to the Conference Semifinals.

Denver Nuggets

Christian Braun will look to replace Kentavious Caldwell-Pope this season. Braun averaged 7.3 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 1.6 assists per game last season. The 6’6” 220 pound guard out of Kansas was a first round pick in the 2022 draft for the Nuggets. He played in every single regular season game and 12 playoff games last season. Russell Westbrook joined the squad over the off-season and will look to lead the second unit. He averaged 11.1 points, 5 rebounds, and 4.5 assists last season with the Clippers. The Nuggets hope to bounce back after a disappointing trip to the Conference Semifinals last season where they lost in 7 games to Minnesota.

Thunder vs. Nuggets Betting Trends

Oklahoma City was 9-8-1 ATS as a road underdog last season

The OVER was 25-20-1 in Oklahoma City’s away games last season

Denver was 23-24-1 ATS at home last season

The UNDER was 28-20 in Denver’s home games last season

Thunder vs. Nuggets Prediction:

Take Denver to cover the 2.5 point spread on Thursday night. The Nuggets opened last season winning 8 of their first 9 games. They also won their first 9 home games of the season. The Thunder are shorthanded with the injuries to Hartenstein, Jaylin Williams, and Jalen Williams. With the exception of DaRon Holmes who is out for the season after an achilles injury in his first Summer League game, the Nuggets are starting off the season fully healthy. Look for Denver to come out strong after a disappointing end to last season and cover the spread on their home floor to start the new campaign.

Thunder vs. Nuggets Prediction: Nuggets -2.5