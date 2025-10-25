Thunder vs. Hawks Prediction: Can Atlanta pull off an ATS upset?

Last Updated on October 24, 2025 11:39 pm by Alex Becker

The Oklahoma City Thunder head to Atlanta to face the Hawks on Saturday night at 7:30 PM ET. It’s NBA opening week on NBA TV. Can the Hawks cover the 6.5-point spread as home underdogs? Keep reading for our Thunder vs. Hawks betting prediction.

The Oklahoma City Thunder are 2-0 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 0-2 ATS this season.

The Atlanta Hawks are 1-1 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 1-1 ATS this season.

Thunder vs. Hawks Matchup & Betting Odds

559 Oklahoma City Thunder (-6.5) at 560 Atlanta Hawks (+6.5); o/u 235.5

7:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, October 25, 2025

State Farm Arena, Atlanta, GA

TV: NBA TV

Thunder vs. Hawks Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 67% of public bettors are currently backing the Thunder when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Oklahoma City Thunder Daily Fantasy Spin

Thunder center Chet Holmgren (back) and guard Cason Wallace (knee) are both listed as questionable to play against the Hawks on Saturday. Holmgren started his team’s game on Thursday and logged 15 points and 12 rebounds in 39 minutes of game action. Wallace sat out Thursday’s game, but has a chance to play on Saturday.

Oklahoma City forward Jalen Williams (wrist), guard Isaiah Joe (knee), and guard Alex Caruso (concussion) will all sit out Saturday’s contest. Williams is one of the team’s best players, as he averaged 21.6 points per game last year. With Williams and Joe out of the lineup, Aaron Wiggins and Ajay Mitchell should see an uptick in playing time on Saturday.

Atlanta Hawks Daily Fantasy Spin

Hawks center Kristaps Porzingis (flu-like symptoms) and forward Zaccharie Risacher (ankle) both sat out their team’s game on Friday night against the Magic. Their status for Saturday’s game is unclear at the time of this writing. Porzingis scored 20 points in Atlanta’s game against Toronto on Wednesday. Risacher put up 16 points in that contest. If both players are unavailable on Saturday, Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Onyeka Okongwu would both be candidates for increased roles.

Thunder vs. Hawks NBA Betting Trends

Oklahoma City is 4-2 ATS in their last 6 games against Atlanta.

Oklahoma City is 62-39-4 ATS as a favorite since the start of last season.

Atlanta is 18-24 ATS as the home team since the start of last season.

Atlanta is 7-12 ATS when playing with the rest disadvantage since the beginning of last season.

Thunder vs. Hawks NBA Prediction:

I like Oklahoma City here. A few numbers will illustrate why. The Thunder are 11-7-1 ATS when playing with the rest advantage and 42-21-3 ATS when playing on 1 day of rest since the start of last season. What’s more, OKC is 50-31-3 ATS after a win and 26-23-2 ATS as the road team since the inception of last year’s campaign. And finally, the Thunder are 26-9-4 ATS in non-conference games and 51-25-4 ATS in non-division games since the beginning of last season. The pick is Oklahoma City -6.5 points over Atlanta at Bovada.lv.

Thunder vs. Hawks Prediction: OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER -6.5