Suns vs. Lakers: Back LA at home

The Lakers will host the Suns at 10:00p.m. ET on Friday night. The Lakers are listed as 1.5-point favorites and the total is sitting at 226.5 points, what is the best bet from LA? Keep reading for our Suns vs. Lakers prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

549 Phoenix Suns (+1.5) at 550 LA Lakers (-1.5); o/u 226.5

10:00 p.m. ET, October 25, 2024

Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, CA

Suns vs. Lakers Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 60% of public bettors are currently backing the Suns when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Phoenix Suns DFS SPIN

The Suns moved to 1-0 defeating the Clippers 116-113 in overtime on Wednesday night. Kevin Durant led the way with 25 points on 8/17 attempts. The Suns remain in LA to face the Lakers on Friday.

LA Lakers DFS SPIN

The Lakers won their season opener with an impressive 110-103 victory on October 22nd. Anthony Davis was excellent in the victory, scoring 36 points and grabbing 16 rebounds against the T-Wolves. LA looks to remain unbeaten as they host the Suns.

Suns vs. Lakers Prediction:

Take the Lakers. It appears the LA is going to try to run the offense through Anthony Davis when he is in the game and that seemed to be rather good strategy against the T-Wolves on Tuesday. I expect Davis to have another monster game tonight, which should lead to open looks for other players. LA finished 5/30 from deep on Tuesday, I expect some positive regression tonight and them to grab another big home win.

NBA BETTING PREDICTION: Lakers -1.5

