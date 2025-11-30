Sunday NBA Best Bets Nov. 30: Can Sacramento cover as home dogs?

Last Updated on November 30, 2025 1:43 am by Alex Becker

The NBA schedule on Sunday, Nov. 30, features 8 games. Can the Blazers cover a big spread as a home underdog against the Thunder? Can the Kings cover as small underdogs against a banged-up Grizzlies squad? Continue reading for my NBA Best Bets for Sunday, November 30, 2025.

NBA Best Bets for Sunday, November 30, 2025

NBA Best Bets Nov. 30: Pick 1 — Portland Trail Blazers +12.5 vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (6:00 PM ET)

Thunder center Isaiah Hartenstein will sit out Sunday’s game with a right soleus strain. Nikola Topic and Thomas Sorber will sit out for Oklahoma City on Sunday as well.

Trail Blazers guards Jrue Holiday, Scoot Henderson, Blake Wesley, Matisse Thybulle, and Damian Lillard will all miss Sunday’s contest. Portland center Donovan Clingan is questionable to play on Sunday with an illness.

Oklahoma City is 19-1 straight up this season with a league-best point differential of +15.9 points per game. Those two facts mean that the Thunder’s spreads have become inflated. To wit, OKC is just 5-5 ATS as a road favorite this year. On the flip side, Portland is 5-0 ATS as a home underdog, 8-3 ATS as an underdog, and 5-3 ATS as the home team this year. The Blazers will also have a 2 day rest advantage over the Thunder, which should help them hang tough in this game. For those reasons, Portland +12.5 is the pick.

NBA Best Bets Nov. 30: Pick 2 — Sacramento Kings +3.5 vs. Memphis Grizzlies (9:00 PM ET)

Memphis won’t have Ja Morant, Ty Jerome, Javon Small, Brandon Clarke, or Scotty Pippen Jr. available for this contest.

Sacramento will be without forward Domantas Sabonis on Sunday as he recovers from a partially torn meniscus in his left knee. Kings guard Dennis Schroder is questionable to play on Sunday as he deals with a right hip flexor strain.

Memphis is 80-94 straight up without Ja Morant since he has come into the league. The two-time All-Star won’t be available on Sunday. On top of that, Memphis is 3-7 straight up in their last 10 games against Sacramento. To that end, the Kings are 3-1 ATS in their last 4 games against Memphis in Sacramento. It might not be pretty, but I’m taking the Kings in this one. The pick is Sacramento +3.5.

NBA Betting: Odds, Trends & Strategy

