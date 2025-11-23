Sunday NBA Best Bets Nov 23: Can Atlanta cover without Trae Young?

Last Updated on November 23, 2025 1:29 am by Alex Becker

The NBA schedule on Sunday, Nov. 23, features 8 games. Can Philadelphia win and cover the small number at home against Miami? Can Atlanta stay hot without their All-Star point guard against Charlotte? Continue reading for my NBA Best Bets for Sunday, November 23, 2025.

For a quick refresher on beating the closer—how steam, key numbers, and juice shifts influence price—see our Closing Line Value primer · How To Shop Betting Lines.

NBA Best Bets Nov 23: Pick 1 — Miami Heat +1.5 at Philadelphia 76ers (1:00 PM ET)

Miami will be without Nikola Jovic, Andrew Wiggins, Tyler Herro, and Terry Rozier for Sunday’s game. Heat guard Norman Powell is listed as probable.

Philadelphia won’t have Joel Embiid, Kelly Oubre Jr., or Adem Bona for this game. Sixers rookie guard VJ Edgecombe is questionable to play with a calf ailment.

Miami is on a hot streak against the number of late. The Heat are 7-3 ATS in their last 10 games overall and 11-5 ATS this season. The latter mark is the third-best ATS record in the league this season. It also helps that Miami will likely have Norman Powell back for Sunday’s game. Powell is averaging 24.9 points per game this year and is one of the Heat’s best players. For those reasons, Miami +1.5 is the pick.

NBA Best Bets Nov 23: Pick 2 — Atlanta Hawks -7.5 vs. Charlotte Hornets (6:00 PM ET)

For Charlotte, Tre Mann, Grant Williams, and Josh Green are out. Hornets guard Pat Connaughton and center Ryan Kalkbrenner both left Saturday’s game against the Clippers with injuries. Their status is unclear ahead of Sunday’s game.

For Atlanta, Trae Young remains out of the lineup. Hawks guard Keaton Wallace and forward Onyeka Okongwu both missed Saturday’s game, and their status for Sunday’s contest is up in the air.

I like Atlanta here. The Hawks are 7-3 ATS in their last 10 games overall and 5-4 ATS after a win this season. What’s more, Atlanta is 2-0 ATS in division games and 2-1 ATS when playing on no rest this year. Conversely, Charlotte is 31-42 ATS after a loss since 2024 and an NBA-worst 5-15 ATS in division games since the start of last season. The pick is Atlanta -7.5.

💰 Find The Best NBA Prices Before You Bet

NBA Betting: Odds, Trends & Strategy

Responsible Gaming

Wager responsibly and set limits. If betting stops being fun or feels out of control, seek help immediately. Read our full policy at Responsible Gaming, and visit the National Council on Problem Gambling for confidential resources, including live chat and helpline support.

Affiliate Disclosure

Some links on this page are affiliate links. If you click and make a purchase or deposit, we may earn a commission at no extra cost to you. Our recommendations are editorially independent and based on analysis. For more information, please review our full policy: Affiliate Disclosure.