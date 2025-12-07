Sunday NBA Best Bets Dec. 7: Can Boston win as road favorites in Toronto?

Last Updated on December 7, 2025 2:46 am by Alex Becker

TORONTO—The NBA schedule on Sunday, Dec. 7, features 7 games. Can the Celtics cover a small number as road favorites against an upstart Raptors squad? Can the Trail Blazers cover a minuscule spread as a road underdog against the mediocre Grizzlies? Continue reading for my NBA Best Bets for Sunday, December 7, 2025.

For a quick refresher on beating the closer—how steam, key numbers, and juice shifts influence price—see our Closing Line Value primer · How To Shop Betting Lines.

NBA Best Bets for Sunday, December 7, 2025

NBA Best Bets Dec. 7: Pick 1 — Boston Celtics -2.5 at Toronto Raptors (3:30 PM ET)

Boston won’t have Jayson Tatum available for Sunday’s contest as he recovers from an Achilles injury. Everyone else should be good to go.

For Toronto, RJ Barrett is out for Sunday’s contest, Immanuel Quickley is questionable, and Jamison Battle is doubtful.

I like Boston in this matchup. In their last 10 games against the Raptors, the Celtics are 9-1 straight up. What’s more, Boston is 7-6 ATS after a win, 9-7 ATS in conference games, and 9-5 ATS when playing an opponent on equal rest this season. The Celtics are also 7-0 ATS in their last 7 games overall. For those reasons, Boston -2.5 is the pick.

NBA Best Bets Dec. 7: Pick 2 — Portland Trail Blazers +1.5 at Memphis Grizzlies (6:00 PM ET)

Portland won’t have Damian Lillard, Blake Wesley, or Scoot Henderson for Sunday’s game. Blazers guards Jrue Holiday and Matisse Thybulle both missed Friday’s game, and their status is uncertain for Sunday. Donovan Clingan is questionable to play on Sunday.

Memphis won’t have Javon Small, Ty Jerome, Brandon Clarke, or Scotty Pippen Jr. available for Sunday’s game. Grizzlies star guard Ja Morant is doubtful to play on Sunday with a calf injury.

I like Portland in this matchup. The Trail Blazers are 9-4 ATS after a loss, 9-8 ATS in non-division games, 12-3 ATS as an underdog, and 7-6 ATS when playing an opponent on equal rest this season. For those reasons, the pick is Portland +1.5.

