Spurs vs. Thunder Prediction: Can Spurs earn first road win?

The San Antonio Spurs head to OKC to face the Thunder on Wednesday night at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN. Can the Spurs cover the 13.5-point spread as road underdogs? Keep reading for our Spurs vs. Thunder betting prediction.

The San Antonio Spurs are 1-2 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 1-2 ATS this season.

The Oklahoma City Thunder are 3-0 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 3-0 ATS this season.

Spurs vs. Thunder Matchup & Betting Odds

557 San Antonio Spurs (+13.5) at 558 Oklahoma City Thunder (-13.5); o/u 222.5

9:30 p.m. ET, Wednesday, October 30, 2024

Paycom Center, Oklahoma City, OK

TV: ESPN

Spurs vs. Thunder Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 56% of public bettors are currently backing the Spurs when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

San Antonio Spurs Daily Fantasy Spin

Spurs shooting guard Devin Vassell won’t play on Wednesday due to a foot injury. He’s targeting the first week of November for a potential return. Vassell averaged 19.5 points and 4.1 assists per game in 68 regular season appearances for San Antonio last season.

San Antonio point guard Tre Jones will sit out Wednesday with an ankle injury. That ailment is expected to keep him out of action for two weeks. Jones put up 10.0 points and 6.2 assists per game in 27.8 minutes per contest for the Spurs last year.

Oklahoma City Thunder Daily Fantasy Spin

Thunder forward Jaylin Williams (hamstring), forward Kenrich Williams (knee), center Isaiah Hartenstein (hand), and guard Nikola Topic (knee) will all sit out Wednesday’s home date with the Spurs.

The biggest loss of the group is newly acquired free agent Isaiah Hartenstein. He averaged 7.8 points and 8.3 rebounds in 75 games of regular season action for the Knicks last season. Hartenstein’s injury is a fractured left hand and is expected to keep him sidelined for at least 5-6 weeks. Ousmane Dieng and Aaron Wiggins should both see an uptick in minutes on Wednesday with Hartenstein, Jaylin Williams, and Kenrich Williams all out of commission.

Spurs vs. Thunder NBA Betting Trends

San Antonio is 6-9 ATS with the rest disadvantage since the start of last season.

San Antonio is 2-8 ATS in their last 10 games against Oklahoma City.

Oklahoma City is 7-3 ATS in their last 10 games overall.

Oklahoma City is 11-9-1 ATS with the rest advantage since the start of last season.

Spurs vs. Thunder NBA Prediction:

Oklahoma City has been one of the best teams in the NBA in the early part of this season. The Thunder are 3-0 straight up with the second-best average scoring margin (+19.3 points per game) in the league. What’s more, OKC has been dialing in their defense. The Thunder lead the NBA in opponent field goal percentage (36.7%) and rank first in defensive efficiency (0.873) through 3 contests this year.

San Antonio has had trouble scoring this season. The Spurs are only averaging 106.3 points per game. That figure ranks 27th in the NBA this season. Furthermore, San Antonio is 17th in effective field goal percentage and 15th in true shooting percentage this season. Their offense without Devin Vassell has been mediocre at best this season. They’ll likely be hard-pressed to score on Wednesday. For that reason among others, I’m laying the points with the Thunder at home in this one.

Spurs vs. Thunder Prediction: OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER -13.5