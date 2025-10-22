Spurs vs. Mavericks Prediction: Will Dallas continue to dominate San Antonio?

Last Updated on October 22, 2025 1:00 am by Alex Becker

The San Antonio Spurs head to Dallas to face the Mavericks on Wednesday night at 9:30 PM ET. It’s NBA opening week on ESPN. Can the Mavericks cover the 2.5-point spread as home favorites? Keep reading for our Spurs vs. Mavericks betting prediction.

The San Antonio Spurs went 34-48 straight up in the regular season last year. They were 39-43 ATS last season.

The Dallas Mavericks went 39-43 straight up in the regular season last year. They were 39-43-2 ATS last season.

Spurs vs. Mavericks Matchup & Betting Odds

523 San Antonio Spurs (+2.5) at 524 Dallas Mavericks (-2.5); o/u 226.5

9:30 p.m. ET, Wednesday, October 22, 2025

American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX

TV: ESPN

Spurs vs. Mavericks Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 78% of public bettors are currently backing the Spurs when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

San Antonio Spurs Daily Fantasy Spin

Spurs point guard De’Aaron Fox (hamstring) is doubtful to play against the Mavericks on Wednesday. Fox averaged 19.7 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 6.8 assists per game in 17 starts for San Antonio last year. Jordan McLaughlin and Dylan Harper should see more time on the floor with Fox likely out of the lineup on Wednesday.

San Antonio forwards Kelly Olynyk (heel), Lindy Waters III (eye), and Jeremy Sochan (wrist) will all miss Wednesday’s season opener. The biggest loss of that trio is probably Sochan, who put up 11.4 points and 6.5 rebounds per game last season.

Dallas Mavericks Daily Fantasy Spin

Mavericks forward Daniel Gafford (ankle) is doubtful to play in his team’s season opener on Wednesday night. The former Washington Wizard averaged 12.3 points and 6.8 rebounds per game in 21.5 minutes per contest for Dallas last year.

Dallas guards Kyrie Irving and Dante Exum will both sit out Wednesday’s contest with knee injuries. Irving is the bigger loss of the two as he averaged 24.7 points per game in 50 starts for the Mavs last season. Brandon Williams, Max Christie, and RJ Nembhard Jr. are all candidates for larger roles with Irving and Exum both out of the lineup on Wednesday night.

Spurs vs. Mavericks NBA Betting Trends

San Antonio is 3-7 ATS in their last 10 games against Dallas.

San Antonio was 12-21 ATS after a win last season.

Dallas was 22-20-1 ATS after a loss last season.

Dallas was 12-11 ATS as a home favorite last year.

Spurs vs. Mavericks NBA Prediction:

I like Dallas in this spot. The public is counting the Mavericks out, but Dallas should have a good chance at winning and covering this game for a couple of reasons. The first is 2025 #1 overall draft pick Cooper Flagg. Flagg is a 6’9” combo forward who was excellent in his lone year at Duke. In 37 games with the Blue Devils, Cooper Flagg averaged 19.2 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 4.2 assists per game while shooting 48/39/84 on his field goals, three-pointers, and free throws. There’s no reason to doubt that Cooper Flagg is going to be good right away, and he may make a big splash on Wednesday.

The second reason I like the Mavs on Wednesday is that San Antonio guard De’Aaron Fox will be out of the lineup. Fox is San Antonio’s second-best player, and his absence could mean that the Spurs would have to start journeyman Jordan McLaughlin or 19-year-old Dylan Harper at the point on Wednesday. For both of those reasons, I’m picking the Mavericks. The pick is Dallas -2.5 points over San Antonio at Bovada.lv.

Spurs vs. Mavericks Prediction: DALLAS MAVERICKS -2.5