    Spurs vs. Mavericks: Mavs roll?

    Paul ElliotBy
    Spurs vs. Mavericks

    The Mavericks will host the Spurs at 8:40p.m. ET on Saturday night. The Mavericks are listed as 10.5-point favorites and the total is sitting at 227.5 points, what is the best bet from Dallas? Keep reading for our Spurs vs. Mavericks prediction.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    531 San Antonio Spurs (+10.5) at 532 Dallas Mavericks (-10.5); o/u 227.5

    8:40 p.m. ET, November 16, 2024

    American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX

    Spurs vs. Mavericks Public Betting Information

    Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 60% of public bettors are currently backing the Mavericks when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    San Antonio Spurs DFS SPIN

    The Spurs dropped to 6-7 losing to the Lakers by five points last night. Victor Wembanyama had a big game despite the loss, scoring 28 points and grabbing 14 rebounds.

    Dallas Mavericks DFS SPIN

    The Mavericks lost their fourth game in a row, losing to the Jazz by two points on Thursday night. Kyrie Irving is expected to play after missing Thursday’s game with a shoulder issue.  

    Spurs vs. Mavericks Prediction:

    Take the Mavs. This is a good bounce back spot for Dallas, San Antonio had a difficult game last night against the Lakers and have to go on the road to face the Mavericks. I know it’s early, but Dallas needs a convincing victory after dropping four in a row. I think we see a very focused Mavericks team tonight.

    NBA BETTING PREDICTION: Mavericks -10.5

