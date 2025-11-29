Saturday NBA Best Bets Nov. 29: Can the Bucks crush the Nets?

Last Updated on November 29, 2025 12:25 am by Alex Becker

The NBA schedule on Saturday, Nov. 29, features 8 games. Can the Nets cover a big spread as a road underdog against Milwaukee? Can the Raptors win by 3 possessions against a subpar Hornets team? Continue reading for my NBA Best Bets for Saturday, November 29, 2025.

For a quick refresher on beating the closer—how steam, key numbers, and juice shifts influence price—see our Closing Line Value primer · How To Shop Betting Lines.

NBA Best Bets Nov. 29: Pick 1 — Toronto Raptors -8.5 at Charlotte Hornets (6:00 PM ET)

Toronto forward RJ Barrett will sit out Saturday’s game with a knee injury. An MRI revealed no structural damage, and he’s expected back sometime in December.

Charlotte guard Josh Green and forward Grant Williams will both sit out Saturday’s game, but could be back as soon as Monday. Hornets guard Pat Connaughton missed Friday’s game, and his status is unclear ahead of Saturday’s contest.

Since the start of last season, these two teams have been polar opposites against the number. Toronto has the second-best ATS record since the start of the 2024 campaign at 58-42-1. Charlotte has the 24th-best ATS record since the start of last season at 46-53-2. In that same span, the Raptors are 27-16 ATS after a win and 12-8-1 ATS when playing with the rest advantage. For those reasons, Toronto -8.5 is the pick.

NBA Best Bets Nov. 29: Pick 2 — Brooklyn Nets +10.5 at Milwaukee Bucks (8:00 PM ET)

For the Nets, they’ll be without Cam Thomas and Haywood Highsmith against the Bucks on Saturday. Brooklyn forward Michael Porter Jr. missed Friday’s game with lower back tightness, and his status for Saturday’s contest is unclear at the time of this writing.

For the Bucks, Taurean Prince will miss Saturday’s game. Milwaukee point guard Kevin Porter Jr. sat out Friday’s game, but may be close to returning to the floor after suffering a knee injury earlier in the year. His status for Saturday is murky.

Brooklyn is only 3-15 straight up this season, which means that their spreads are getting bumped up a couple of points each game. That presents a value opportunity against a Milwaukee team that has disappointed this season. Milwaukee forward Giannis Antetokounmpo missed 5 games, and the Bucks lost them all, to put them at 8-12 straight up on the year. Brooklyn is 8-2 ATS in their last 10 games against Milwaukee and 4-3 ATS in their last 7 games overall. Conversely, the Bucks are 2-8 ATS in their last 10 games overall, 5-6 ATS as the home team this year and 0-3 ATS when playing on no rest this season. The pick is Brooklyn +10.5.

