Saturday NBA Best Bets Dec. 6: Can the Wizards hang with the Hawks?

Last Updated on December 6, 2025 1:03 am by Alex Becker

The NBA schedule on Saturday, Dec. 6, features 7 games. Can the Nets cover a small number as home favorites against a feisty Pelicans squad? Can the Hawks cover a large spread as a road favorite against the subpar Wizards? Continue reading for my NBA Best Bets for Saturday, December 6, 2025.

For a quick refresher on beating the closer—how steam, key numbers, and juice shifts influence price—see our Closing Line Value primer · How To Shop Betting Lines.

NBA Best Bets for Saturday, December 6, 2025

NBA Best Bets Dec. 6: Pick 1 — New Orleans Pelicans +2.5 at Brooklyn Nets (5:00 PM ET)

New Orleans won’t have Zion Williamson, Dejounte Murray, Jordan Poole, or Herbert Jones available for Saturday’s contest. Pelicans center Yves Missi is listed as questionable.

For Brooklyn, Cam Thomas and Haywood Highsmith are out. Nets forward Noah Clowney is listed as probable for Saturday’s game.

I like the Pelicans here. Despite their terrible straight up record of 3-20, New Orleans has a respectable record against the spread of 13-9-1 ATS this season. Additionally, the Pelicans are 6-4 ATS as the road team, 12-9-1 ATS as an underdog, 8-6-1 ATS when playing on 1 day of rest, and 8-6-1 ATS when playing an opponent on equal rest this season. For those reasons, the Pelicans +2.5 is the pick.

NBA Best Bets Dec. 6: Pick 2 — Washington Wizards +9.5 vs. Atlanta Hawks (7:00 PM ET)

Atlanta will be without Trae Young for Saturday’s game. Hawks center N’Faly Dante and forward Jacob Toppin both missed Friday’s game, and their status for Saturday is unclear.

Washington won’t have Alex Sarr, Corey Kispert, Tre Johnson, Bilal Coulibaly, or Sharife Cooper available to play on Saturday. Wizards forwards Cam Whitmore and Tristan Vukcevic are both questionable for Saturday’s contest.

I like Washington here. The Wizards will have the rest advantage. The Hawks played a tough game against the Nuggets at home on Friday night, ultimately losing to Denver 134-133. Having to win by 10 points on the second night of a back-to-back seems like a daunting task, and I don’t know if Atlanta will be up to it. It also helps that the Wizards are 5-2 ATS in their last 7 games against the Hawks. For those reasons, the pick is Washington +9.5.

💰 Find The Best NBA Prices Before You Bet

NBA Betting: Odds, Trends & Strategy

Responsible Gaming

Wager responsibly and set limits. If betting stops being fun or feels out of control, seek help immediately. Read our full policy at Responsible Gaming, and visit the National Council on Problem Gambling for confidential resources, including live chat and helpline support.

Affiliate Disclosure

Some links on this page are affiliate links. If you click and make a purchase or deposit, we may earn a commission at no extra cost to you. Our recommendations are editorially independent and based on analysis. For more information, please review our full policy: Affiliate Disclosure.