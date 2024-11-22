Friday Cross-Sports Parlay: Ducks, Roadrunners, Bears & Nuggets

Will the Ducks register at least three goals tonight against the Sabres? Will the Roadrunners light up the scoreboard at home versus Temple? Can the Baylor Bears keep up their recent offensive surge versus No. 11 Tennessee in the Bahamas? Read on for our Friday Cross-Sports Parlay.

Thursday Cross-Sports Parlay Recap

My Cross-Sports Parlay for Thursday consisted of the Vegas Golden Knights (+120) over the Senators, the Raptors +7 versus the Timberwolves, the Virginia Cavaliers to score under 56.5 points against Tennessee, Jameis Winston to go over 34.5 passing attempts against the Steelers and the N.C. Wolf Pack to score at least 21 points versus Georgia Tech.

After missing my Wednesday Cross-Sports Parlay by one leg, I finished one leg short again on Thursday. The Golden Knights held on for a 3-2 upset win over the Senators. The Raptors upset the T-Wolves outright. I needed a wild fourth quarter from the Wolf Pack in order to get over 20.5, but we got there in N.C. State’s 30-29 loss. Virginia scored only 42 points against Tennessee.

My lone loss? Winston finished with 27 points in the snow storm versus the Steelers. I knew it was a risk given the weather. I regret not giving more credence to the fact that the Browns would need to keep the ball on the air more.

NHL: Friday Cross-Sports Parlay: Anaheim Ducks over 2.5 Goals (-136)

Let’s start with Anaheim’s recent play. First and foremost, they’re a confident bunch right now. Their current winning streak is up to three and they’ve now won four out of their last five games overall. Over that span, the Ducks scored four goals versus the Blue Jackets, were held to two goals by the Golden Knights, scored six goals against the Red Wings, four goals at Dallas and three goals at Chicago. Thus, the only time the Ducks failed to score at least three goals in their last five games was versus Vegas on November 13.

But what about the matchup? These two teams met twice during the 2023-24 season. In the first matchup back in January, the Ducks pulled off a 4-2 upset as a +152 moneyline underdog. In the rematch, the Ducks again prevailed 4-3 in Buffalo as a +179 moneyline dog. In the last four meetings between these two teams dating back to January of 2023, the Ducks scored at least three goals in all four contests.

CFB: Friday Cross-Sports Parlay: UTSA Roadrunners over 36.5 Points (-122)

The Roadrunners have beaten that 36.5-point number in four consecutive games. They’re coming off a 48-27 drubbing of North Texas last Friday. Earlier this month, they hunt 44 points on Memphis. In their final game of October, UTSA was upset by Tulsa but the team still scored 45 points. And in mid-October, the Roadrunners beat FAU, 38-24.

Temple, meanwhile, held aforementioned FAU to only 15 points last week. FAU isn’t UTSA. Go beyond that game and you’ll discover that the Owls surrendered 52 points to Tulane and 56 points to ECU. Both games were on the road, which is where Temple will be tonight.

Finally, when these two teams met in October of last year, UTSA hung 49 points on the board at Temple in a 49-34 win.

Friday Cross-Sports Parlay: Denver Nuggets over 114.5 (-102)

The Nuggets host the Mavericks at 10:00 p.m. ET and they should fare well offensively. In the last six meetings between these two teams, the Nuggets scored at least 115 points five times. All five of those instances came when the game was played in Denver.

While the Nuggets scored just 94 points at New Orleans and 90 points at Memphis in back-to-back games on November 15 and November 17, they got back on track last game. They poured in 122 points at Memphis on November 19. That marked the second time in their last three games that they scored at least 115 points. One of those games came in a 122-120 win over the Mavericks on November 10.

Finally, while Dallas held a lifeless New Orleans team to just 91 points in its last game, the Mavericks have allowed at least 115 points in three out of their last five contests. All three of those instances came when they were on the road.

Friday Cross-Sports Parlay: Baylor Bears over 69.5 Points

The No. 13 Bears will take on No. 11 Tennessee from Baha Mar Convention Center in Nassau, Bahamas tonight. It’s the Bahamas Championship and Baylor figures to put on a show offensively again, even though the Bears will be taking on a stout Tennessee defense. In their five games this season, BU has scored under 70 points just once. That came in a 101-63 loss at Gonzaga to open the season. Otherwise, this Bears team has scored against every opponent they’ve faced. They’ve cracked 100 twice and nearly reached century mark against St. John’s last night. Granted, the Bears needed overtime to accomplish the feat but it was impressive nonetheless.

Cross-Sports Parlay Odds: +1104

