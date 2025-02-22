Rockets vs. Jazz Prediction: Will over cash in another Utah game?

The Houston Rockets will face the Utah Jazz today, Saturday at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City. Tip-off is scheduled for 9:30 PM ET. With Houston laying 8.5 points and the total sitting at 227.5, what’s the smart bet in tonight’s Rockets vs. Jazz matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Houston Rockets (-8.5) at Utah Jazz (+8.5); o/u 227.5

9:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, February 22, 2025

Delta Center, Salt Lake City, UT

TV: N/A

Rockets vs. Jazz Public Betting: Bettors Laying Points

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 64% of public bettors are currently backing the Rockets when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Team Performance:

Houston Rockets (35-21): Despite a strong overall record, the Rockets are currently on a five-game road losing streak. They are favored by 7.5 points in this matchup.

Utah Jazz (13-42): The Jazz have struggled this season, with a record of 13-42. They are underdogs in this game, with a point total set at 229.5.

Key Players to Watch:

Houston Rockets: Jalen Green: Averaging 20.5 points per game in February, including a recent 35-point performance against the Minnesota Timberwolves. He is expected to surpass his 23.5 points over/under in this game.

Amen Thompson: Contributing 13.3 points per game this month, though he is not a primary scoring option for the Rockets. He may fall short of his 17.5 points over/under.

Rockets vs. Jazz NBA Prediction:

I’m taking the over, which is 8-2 in the Jazz’ last 10 games overall. That includes seven straight overs cashing in Utah games. The over is also 6-4 in the last 10 meetings between these two teams. If we shrink the sample size down to the last five meetings between these two teams, the over is 4-1 in the last Houston and Utah matchups.

Rockets vs. Jazz Betting Prediction: OVER 227.5