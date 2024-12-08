Rockets vs. Clippers: Back LA

The Clippers will host the Rockets at 9:00p.m. ET on Sunday night. The Rockets are listed as 4.0-point favorites and the total is sitting at 214.5 points, what is the smart bet from LA? Keep reading for our Rockets vs. Clippers prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

521 Houston Rockets (-4.0) at 522 Los Angeles Clippers (+4.0); o/u 214.5

9:00 p.m. ET, December 8, 2024

Intuit Dome, Inglewood, CA

Rockets vs. Clippers Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 55% of public bettors are currently backing the Rockets when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Houston Rockets DFS SPIN

The Rockets dropped to 15-8 losing to the Warriors by a score of 99-93 on Thursday night. Fred VanVleet is listed as a game time decision for Sunday’s contest.

Los Angeles Clippers DFS SPIN

The Clippers fell to 14-10 losing to the Timberwolves by 28 points on December 4th. James Harden is listed as a game-time decision for Sunday’s contest with a groin issue.

Rockets vs. Clippers Prediction:

Take the Clippers, Harden is listed questionable, however I would expect him to go against his former team. Los Angeles was embarrassed at home in their last game and I expect them to bounce back here. The Clippers have been good at home with a 9-5 record, while the Rockets are just 6-5 on the road. Take the home dog here.

NBA BETTING PREDICTION: Clippers +4