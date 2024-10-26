Raptors vs. Timberwolves: Back Toronto

The Raptors will host the Timberwolves at 8:00p.m. ET on Saturday night. The Timberwolves are listed as 14.5-point favorites and the total is sitting at 219 points, what is the best bet from Minnesota? Keep reading for our Raptors vs. Timberwolves prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

563 Toronto Raptors (+14.5) at 564 Minnesota Timberwolves (-14.5); o/u 219

8:00 p.m. ET, October 26, 2024

Target Center, Minneapolis, MN

Raptors vs. Timberwolves Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 60% of public bettors are currently backing the Timberwolves when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Toronto Raptors DFS SPIN

The Raptors moved to 1-1 defeating the 76ers 115-107 last night. Scottie Barnes led the way with 27 points on 8/11 attempts. Toronto hits the road to face the T-Wolves on Saturday.

Minnesota Timberwolves DFS SPIN

The Timberwolves improved to 1-1 on Thursday night. Anthony Edwards hit a pair of free throws to put the T-Wolves ahead with less than 3 seconds remaining. Minnesota will host Toronto in their home opener.

Raptors vs. Timberwolves Prediction:

Take the Raptors. Toronto may not have a great year, but this a young team that I expect to improve as the season goes on and will play hard nightly. Barnes is a great player and is surrounded by some good outside shooters. Toronto will play hard for 48 minutes, despite the score give me the underdog.

NBA BETTING PREDICTION: Raptors +14.5