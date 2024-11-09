Raptors vs. Clippers Prediction: Can Toronto earn 1st road win?

The Toronto Raptors head to L.A. to face the Clippers on Saturday night at 10:30 PM ET on NBA TV. Can the Clippers cover the 7.5-point spread as home favorites? Keep reading for our Raptors vs. Clippers betting prediction.

The Toronto Raptors are 2-7 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 7-2 ATS this season.

The Los Angeles Clippers are 5-4 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 6-3 ATS this season.

Raptors vs. Clippers Matchup & Betting Odds

563 Toronto Raptors (+7.5) at 564 Los Angeles Clippers (-7.5); o/u 226.5

10:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, November 9, 2024

Intuit Dome, Inglewood, CA

TV: NBA TV

Raptors vs. Clippers Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 75% of public bettors are currently backing the Clippers when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Toronto Raptors Daily Fantasy Spin

Raptors small forward Scottie Barnes (eye), small forward Bruce Brown (knee), power forward Kelly Olynyk (back), and guard Ja’Kobe Walter (shoulder) will all miss Saturday’s game against the Clippers.

Toronto point guard Immanuel Quickley (pelvis) practiced Friday, and the team is optimistic that he’ll play against L.A. on Saturday. Quickley scored 13 points in his lone start this season.

Raptors forward Jonathan Mogbo (hip) is probable for the team’s road date with the Clippers. He’s averaging 6.6 points per game in 17.7 minutes per contest this season.

Los Angeles Clippers Daily Fantasy Spin

Clippers small forward Kawhi Leonard will sit out Saturday’s game with a knee injury. According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, the injury will keep Leonard out for multiple weeks, but he will likely return at some point this season. Leonard averaged 23.7 points per game in 68 regular season starts for the Clippers last year.

Los Angeles center Mo Bamba didn’t play on Friday due to a knee injury. His status for Saturday’s contest is unclear. Bamba averaged 4.4 points per game in 57 regular season appearances for the Philadelphia 76ers last season.

Raptors vs. Clippers NBA Betting Trends

Toronto is 8-2 ATS in their last 10 games overall.

Toronto is 7-2 ATS as an underdog this season.

Los Angeles is 7-14 ATS with the rest disadvantage since the start of last season.

Los Angeles is 7-10 ATS when playing on no rest since the beginning of last season.

Raptors vs. Clippers NBA Prediction:

This is a tough spot for L.A. The Clippers will be playing on the second night of a back-to-back on Saturday after winning 107-98 on the road in Sacramento on Friday night. The Raptors last played on Wednesday, so they’ll have 2 full days of rest heading into this contest. L.A. is an older team, and the lack of rest may negatively affect their performance.

In a shocking development, the Raptors have been one of the best teams against the number in the NBA this season. Despite their 2-7 straight-up record, Toronto is 7-2 against the spread this season. The Raptors have been underdogs in every game and have specialized in keeping contests close against superior opponents. What’s more, Toronto is 3-1 ATS on the road and 5-1 ATS in non-conference games this year. I like this spot for the Raptors, where they have the rest advantage, yet are still getting points. I’m taking Toronto on the road on Saturday night.

Raptors vs. Clippers Prediction: TORONTO RAPTORS +7.5