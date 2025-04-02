Pistons vs. Thunder Prediction: Can OKC Keep Streak Going?

The Detroit Pistons head to Oklahoma City to take on the Thunder on Wednesday night. Detroit is coming off of a loss and are currently 42-33 on the season. Oklahoma City has won 10 straight games and are currently 63-12 on the season. They are currently 14.5 point home favorites with this Pistons vs. Thunder matchup set to tip off at 9:30 p.m. ET.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Detroit Pistons (+14.5) at Oklahoma City Thunder (-14.5) o/u 231

9:30 p.m. ET, Wednesday, April 2, 2025

Paycom Center, Oklahoma City, OK

TV: ESPN

Public Betting: Public Bettors Leaning Thunder

As of this writing, our NBA Public Betting page shows that 57% of bets are on Oklahoma City. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Detroit Pistons

The Pistons had won 3 straight home games before heading to Minnesota and losing 123-104 to the Timberwolves on Sunday night. Malik Beasley led the team with 27 points on 8 of 18 shooting from the field. Tim Hardaway Jr. added 20 points. Dennis Schroder finished with 11 points and 11 assists. Cade Cunningham is listed as doubtful and is expected to miss Wednesday’s matchup. Joining him on the sideline will be Isaiah Stewart, Ron Holland, and Marcus Sasser who were given suspensions for Sunday’s incident. Tobias Harris is listed as probable to play against OKC.

Oklahoma City Thunder

The Thunder have now won 10 straight games and 17 of their last 18. The latest was a 145-117 victory over Chicago. It was Isaiah Joe who led the team with 31 points while going 8 for 14 from three. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander followed him up with 27 points and 12 assists. OKC finished 53% from the field as well as from three point land. They also forced 19 turnovers on the day.

Pistons vs. Thunder Betting Trends

Detroit is 2-4 ATS in their last 6 games

The OVER is 5-1 in Detroit’s last 6 games

Oklahoma City is 10-0 ATS in their last 10 games

The OVER is 4-1 in Oklahoma City’s last 5 home games

Pistons vs. Thunder Prediction:

Take the Thunder to cover the spread in this matchup. Oklahoma City has been the best team in the league ATS this season and have covered in each of their last 10 games. At home they are 25-11-2 ATS and they are playing a Pistons squad that is 3-6 ATS in their last 9 games. As well they haven’t covered in their last 3 road games. Detroit will be short-handed as Cunningham remains out and three of their players deal with suspensions. The Thunder are not only one of the top offensive teams in the NBA but they also rank 2nd in points per game allowed. I don’t think the Pistons will be able to keep up and the Thunder will win and cover the spread for the 11th time in a row.

Pistons vs. Thunder Prediction: Thunder -14.5